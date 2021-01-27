UK Covid death-toll passes 100,000 as Labour calls for action on vaccine myths

by LAUREN CODLING







MORE than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Britain, figures revealed on Tuesday (26), amid calls for ministers to take stronger action to increase the uptake of vaccines among ethnic

minorities.

“It’s hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic, the years of life lost, the family gatherings not attended, and for so many relatives the missed chance, even to say goodbye,” prime minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street news conference. He added, “I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything the government has done. We will make sure we learn the lessons and reflect and prepare.”

Another 1,631 deaths were reported in the UK on Tuesday, bringing the total to 100,162 from nearly 3.7 million positive cases. “My thoughts are with each and every person who has lost a loved one – behind these heart-breaking figures are friends, families and neighbours,” health secretary Matt Hancock added.







Their comments come as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for ethnicity to be recorded in data on the uptake of vaccines. He also asked ministers to take “much stronger action” against those spreading misinformation about the vaccine. “We’ve offered to work with government, have legislation on it, and that’s something they haven’t taken up yet in relation to it,” he said, during a media briefing attended by Eastern Eye on Tuesday evening.

Sir Keir also offered his condolences to those affected by the loss of loved ones to the virus. “This is a national tragedy and a terrible reminder of all that we have lost as a country,” he said. “We must never become numb to these numbers or treat them as just statistics.”

He added: “To all those who are mourning, we must promise to learn the lessons of what went wrong and build a more resilient country. That day will come and we will get there together. But for now we must remember those that we have lost and be vigilant in the national effort to stay at home, protect our NHS and vaccinate Britain.”







Reiterating his frustration at the government, which has been criticised for its handling of the crisis, the Labour leader said ministers had let down ethnic minority communities during the pandemic. He noted the length of time it took the government to release any analysis on the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on ethnic minority groups. “They said there would be recommendations when they released their report (in June), but they never came,” he said. “And they still haven’t.”

Meanwhile, on Monday (25), it was announced some UK councils would receive funding to support those most at risk from the virus. More than £23 million has been allocated to 60 councils and voluntary groups across England. Birmingham, Slough, Bradford, Leicester and Oldham are among local authorities which will receive the cash injection.

Housing and communities secretary Robert Jenrick said the funding would support extra-school programmes, helplines and phone calls to those in at-risk groups. It will also support the ‘Community Champions’ scheme, where councils and voluntary organisations will deliver a range of measures to protect those most at risk.







Jenrick said the money would help local authorities reach out to their communities to ensure they have the information they need. “Ultimately this funding will help save lives,” he said.

A source at Oldham council said they were unable to provide details on the funding at present. However, deputy leader Arooj Shah emphasised the importance of all residents taking up the vaccine when it was made available to them. “To get this message across we have used various ways of sharing information and having conversations with residents,” Shah told Eastern Eye, noting the council’s collaboration with groups such as the Oldham Mosque Council and Oldham Interfaith Forum.

Council workers have been carrying out door to door engagement work in focus areas and authorities have produced print, videos and social media messages in a number of different languages, Shah added. “The Covid-19 vaccine is safe,” he stressed. “It has undergone months of rigorous testing and strict safety approval processes.”

At Slough borough council, senior programme officer of public health, Tim Howells, said they were working in partnership with the East Berkshire CCG and Slough Council for Voluntary Services to support “clear and transparent” vaccine information to local residents. This has included targeted workshops and drop-in sessions with community groups, he told Eastern Eye. “(We are also) creating tailored social media graphics, creating translated materials and creating a Slough specific vaccine FAQ guide to be given to everyone receiving a Covid-19 test,” Howells explained.

Some politicians have expressed concerns about the low vaccine uptake among BAME communities. Labour MPs Tan Dhesi (Slough), Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham Edgbaston) and Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow) all highlighted the importance of ethnic populations receiving accurate information.

“The vaccines offered by the NHS are completely safe, and are the only way to boost immunity against Covid-19 to save lives and re-open our society and economy,” Ali told Eastern Eye. “I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they’re offered an appointment.”

Dhesi, who has lost family members to the virus, has made a number of personal appeals on the importance of getting vaccinated, as he acknowledged the spread of misinformation on social media. “Disinformation presents a real and present danger to vaccination efforts, particularly for minority communities which have already been severely impacted by the pandemic,” he told Eastern Eye.

Dhesi has called on the government to bring forward online harms legislation and to publish regular data showing the progress of the vaccine rollout among ethnic minority communities.

Gill said she was aware of vaccine scepticism among Asians. She said anti-vaxxers were exploiting the fact that it was sometimes harder for the NHS and public health channels to reach some communities. “The NHS, the public health team at Birmingham City council and I are meeting on a regular basis to identify gaps in our coronavirus response and ensure that we are acting to counter disinformation online,” she said. “Wherever possible I am trying to do my bit, whether by acting as a Covid community champion or helping to translate key public health messages into other languages my constituents understand.”

Gill has urged ministers to use clearer communications and publish local level data so officials can identify problems and act. “Several close family members of mine have been hospitalised by this virus and I know how important it is that everyone who is offered a vaccine takes one,” she added. “We must ensure that the communities that have been hit hardest by this pandemic are not left behind.”

Up to Monday, a total of 6,853,327 people had received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 472,446 a second dose. Last week, data found 56 per cent of British Indians would take a vaccine to protect against Covid-19. Both men and women expressed concerns that vaccine production had been rushed and that there may be potential unknown long-term effects, with women highlighting inadequate testing on women’s fertility and the impact on pregnancy.

The survey by a think-tank led by Oxford University follows concerns about a lower uptake of Covid-19 jabs among ethnic minority populations in recent weeks.

Although case numbers have fallen over the past week, Professor Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, warned last Friday (22) that the peak in deaths of the current wave was still “in the future”. The government has said the success of the vaccination programme was key to being able to ease Covid restrictions.





