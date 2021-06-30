Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951

Business

UK business body calls for relaxation in post-Brexit immigration rules amid acute staff shortage

(Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

BRITAIN must relax post-Brexit immigration rules to help tackle staff shortages and secure recovery from the pandemic, the country’s main business lobby said on Tuesday (29).

 

Addressing a conference in London, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) president Karan Bilimoria stated that the government must expand its so-called shortage occupations list, allowing migrant workers to fill more types of jobs more easily.

He went on to warn that a “perfect storm” of people and skills shortages is evident as the easing of Covid restrictions are already underway.

“We need the government to immediately update the Shortage Occupation List,” Bilimoria said, warning of insufficient numbers of butchers, bricklayers and welders.

“Where there are clear, evidenced labour shortages, businesses should be able to hire from overseas.”

In addition, the CBI wants the government to invest in skills for jobs that have labour shortages, as Britain prepares to fully exit Covid lockdown on July 19.

Speaking on behalf of 190,000 firms of all sizes and sectors across the UK, CBI chief said that employers needed to take greater responsibility to address labour shortages by investing in the skills of the domestic workforce, and by taking a chance on jobseekers who might otherwise be overlooked.

The shortage occupations list plays a key role after the government ended free movement between Britain and EU member states on January 1.

Pressure is said to be mounting on hauliers, hospitality venues and the food and drink industry in particular, with companies scrambling to hire staff as pandemic restrictions are relaxed and demand for goods and services returns.

Lack of drivers and production workers have led to speculation that chilled food may be in scarcity this summer in UK retail stores. 

Hospitality body Institute of Hospitality (IOH) has backed CBI’s call on the government to temporarily ease post-Brexit immigration rules.

Chief executive of IHO Robert Richardson has said that hospitality has been calling for the easing of the post Brexit immigration system for some time now. Restaurants and pubs are reportedly struggling to attract waiters and chefs as about 300,000 new job adverts were placed in last week alone. 

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERNATIONAL
India’s Sitharaman, Janet Yellen discuss global corporate tax plan
Business
Top Morrisons investor says CD&R should raise takeover bid
UK
Bias ‘not the only reason’ for workplace inequality, says expert
Business
Liberty Steel UK gets new boss as GFG restructures
Business
UK-based Tide enters India with £97 million investment
Business
JLR launches updated Range Rover Sport SVR in India
Business
UK must support ‘electric car production to save jobs’
Business
Indian, UK, local investors bid to run Bangladesh’s closed jute mills
Business
UK regulator investigates auditors of Greensill, Wyelands Bank
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka eyes tougher import controls to halt forex crisis
Business
Chip shortage forces Jaguar to halt production
Business
Serum Institute to resolve issues faced by jabbed Indians travelling to EU
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Hungama 2 to release on Disney+…
US ships 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh
India’s Sitharaman, Janet Yellen discuss global corporate tax plan
Top Morrisons investor says CD&R should raise takeover bid
UK will be able to ‘live with Covid’, says Johnson,…
Pew survey says most Indians oppose interfaith marriage