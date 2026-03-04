Skip to content
UK blocks study visas for four nations amid surge in asylum claims

Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan targeted as asylum claims from legal visa holders treble since 2021

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting at No.10 Downing Street on March 03, 2026 in London, England.

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Mar 04, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
BRITAIN said on Tuesday (3) it would block study visas for nationals from four countries and halt work visas for Afghans, using what it called an "emergency brake" to curb rising asylum claims from people entering through legal routes.

Immigration remains one of Britain's most politically sensitive issues, and prime minister Keir Starmer's government has sought to show it is tightening the system as the populist Reform UK party gains ground in opinion polls.

The Home Office, which is set to block study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan, said asylum applications by students from these countries had jumped more than fivefold between 2021 and 2025.

It also said claims by Afghans on work visas were now outstripping the number of visas issued.

"Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused," home secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a statement.

"That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity."

According to the government, asylum claims made after entering on legal visas have more than trebled since 2021 and accounted for 39 per cent of the 100,000 people who applied last year.

It said that nearly 16,000 nationals from the four listed countries were currently being supported at public expense, including more than 6,000 in hotels, adding to pressure over the cost of asylum accommodation, which it put at £4 billion a year.

The changes would take effect on March 26, the government said, adding that it intended to create new capped "safe and legal routes" once the asylum system stabilises.

Britain has granted sanctuary to more than 37,000 Afghans through resettlement schemes since 2021 and issued about 190,000 humanitarian visas last year.

It said it had secured cooperation from Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo on returns, after warning in November that their nationals risked losing access to UK visas.

Starmer has previously said that Britain's asylum rules were more permissive compared with parts of Europe and acted as a "pull factor" for people seeking to reach the country.

His government announced plans in November to make refugee status temporary and speed up removals of people who arrive illegally.

(Reuters)

