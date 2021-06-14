Website Logo
  • Monday, June 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421

HEADLINE STORY

UK and India to work closely on global issues including COP26, says acting British envoy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, on August 25, 2019. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell – Pool/Getty Images)

By: ShubhamGhosh

ACTING British High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson on Monday (14) expressed pleasure over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually joining the recently held G7 Summit in the UK and said the host nation will continue to work closely with the Asian power on global issues, including on the path to COP26 (The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in November this year) and beyond.

“We are delighted Prime Minister Modi joined the UK-hosted G7 Summit virtually, participating in discussions on health, climate and open societies. Together with India, all participants signed the Open Societies Statement that reaffirmed our shared beliefs in democratic values,” Thompson said. The UK invited India as one of the guest nations to the summit which was held in Cornwall between June 11 and 13.

Extinction Rebellion environmental activists attach a banner calling on G7 leaders to act on climate change on the beach in St Ives, Cornwall during the G7 summit on June 13, 2021.(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Thompson noted that the G7 nations agreed concrete action to better global health and vowed to ensure the global devastation caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic never gets repeated. She reiterated the UK’s announcement of donating 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses within the next year.

“G7 leaders also launched a new partnership on infrastructure investment to propel green economic growth and make the world fairer and more prosperous,” she said, adding: “We will continue to work closely with India as a joint force for good on these global issues, including on the path to COP26 and beyond.”

At the summit, the G7 countries agreed upon the ‘Carbis Bay Declaration’, a statement which set out a series of concrete commitments to prevent repetition of the human and economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Modi also touched upon the key issue of climate during his address. He spoke at three sessions at the summit on the theme ‘Building Back Better’. His participation was based on three broad tracks in building back better, stronger, together and greener, he said in a press briefing on Sunday (13). The tracks were global health, vaccines and recovery from the pandemic; environmental and climate change and open societies and open economies – a senior Ministry of External Affairs official in India said on Sunday.

With inputs from India News Network

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
It’s official: Johnson announces four-week delay to Covid lockdown easing
INDIA
Taj Mahal to reopen on June 16 as India’s coronavirus restrictions ease
INDIA
Farmer protest will hurt BJP in UP polls, love jihad & cow terror won’t save…
News
Patel says fans have right to boo England team for taking the knee
INDIA
Exclusive: Our alliance with BSP is more a social coalition than political, says SAD MP…
News
Johnson set to announce delay of final unlocking amid rising delta cases
HEADLINE STORY
India a natural ally of G7, says prime minister Modi
INDIA
Congress needs big organisational reforms to show it’s still a force, says Kapil…
News
UK needs ‘radical recovery plan’ to tackle cancer backlog: Ministers, health leaders
News
UK scientists develop gadget that sniffs out COVID-19
News
Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again
News
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK and India to work closely on global issues including…
It’s official: Johnson announces four-week delay to Covid lockdown easing
Taj Mahal to reopen on June 16 as India’s coronavirus…
Best-of-three World Test Championship final not realistic, says ICC
Robinson to return to action with Sussex second team
Children suffer in Pakistan’s mass HIV outbreak