UK and Bangladesh celebrate the shared values, says Prince Charles

ON the occasion of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebration of its independence, Prince Charles through a video message said UK also celebrates its shared values with Bangladesh.







He expressed sadness that the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from visiting Bangladesh to the mark the great occasion.

Reflecting on Bangladesh’s fifty years since independence, the Prince commended the country for its remarkable achievements, by bringing more than 50 million people out of extreme poverty since 1990, increasing life expectancy and reducing infant mortality, and turning the economy into one of the fastest-growing in the world.







Prince of Wales also lauded Bangladesh’s “considerable leadership on tackling the existential threats from accelerating climate change” and welcomed “the role of prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in chairing the Climate Vulnerable Forum of nations – most affected by the multiple threats of global warming, climate change and biodiversity loss”.

Speaking about the pandemic and its impact, Prince Charles acknowledged the “dreadfully heavy impact on so many lives and livelihoods” and expressed “heartfelt gratitude to frontline workers helping to keep Bangladesh safe during these difficult times, and to the many British Bangladeshis who contribute so much to the National Health Service in the UK”.

Prince Charles also recognised the 600,000 strong British-Bangladeshi diaspora community and the “incredible contribution this community has made to all walks of British life”.







He said that the UK and Bangladesh “have a shared history, a shared constitutional commitment to freedom, the rule of law, free speech and democracy and an affection which continues to bind us in friendship.

“We come together today in the context of the Commonwealth, as friends and beneficiaries of a common heritage. We shall remain together as partners over the years to come.”

Prince of Wales ended the message by sending his greetings. “I send my fondest wishes to Bangladesh and all those celebrating this very special occasion. Shadhinotar ponchash bochhore Bangladesh ke amar obhinandan!”











