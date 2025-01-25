After Uber, Ola also refutes claims of charging Apple users more than Android users

INDIAN ride-hailing company Ola has denied claims that it charges users differently based on their phone models. The statement comes a day after its competitor Uber also dismissed similar allegations.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), acting on directives from consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, had issued notices to Ola and Uber following media reports and complaints.
The reports alleged that users with Apple devices were charged higher fares for the same rides compared to those using Android devices.
"We have a homogenous pricing structure for all our customers and do not differentiate based on the operating system of the user's cellphone for identical rides," an Ola spokesperson said.
Ola stated it has clarified the matter with the CCPA and is working to address any misunderstandings.
"We have clarified the same to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) today, and we will work with them to clear any misunderstanding in this regard," the spokesperson added.
Uber also denied the allegations earlier, while Apple and Google have not yet responded to Reuters' requests for comments.
(With inputs from Reuters)