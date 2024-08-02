Two men convicted for violent clash at Derby event

Four people were injured when violence broke out between two groups who attended a kabaddi tournament in Alvaston in August last year.

Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

By: Pramod Thomas

TWO men have been convicted for their roles in a violent clash involving machetes and guns at a sporting event in Derby.

According to police, the altercation erupted between two groups during a Kabaddi tournament in Alvaston in August 2023, resulting in four injuries.

Parminder Singh and Malkeet Singh were found guilty of violent disorder, with Parminder Singh also convicted of possessing a firearm.

These two men, along with five others who have already pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident, are scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Police were called to Elvaston Lane just before 4pm on 20 August, following reports of shots being fired and people fighting with weapons. The fight, which was pre-planned, involved two groups who had initially met on Brunswick Street, Derby.

Parminder Singh, 25, from the West Midlands, attended the pre-meeting and was seen on drone footage wearing a face covering and a hood. He was spotted moving towards a hedge between two fields, where police later found a shoulder bag containing a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

His DNA was discovered on both the pistol and the bag. Singh was shot in the groin during the incident and required surgery to remove the bullet. He has been convicted of violent disorder and possession of a firearm.

Malkeet Singh, 24, from Court Road, Wolverhampton, was part of the other group. He was also involved in the violence and sustained head injuries after being assaulted. He has been convicted of violent disorder.

Karamjit Singh, 36, Derby; Baljit Singh, 33, Wolverhampton; Hardev Uppal, 34, Tipton; Jagjit Singh, 31, Wolverhampton; and Doodhnath Tripathi, 30, Hounslow have already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the disorder.

Detective chief inspector Matt Croome, senior investigating officer, said, “We know that this incident and the subsequent police investigation had a huge impact on people living in the area as well as those spectators who had attended and we are very grateful to all who have helped with our enquiries.”

Detective constable Stevie Barker, who led the investigation, added: “Hundreds of officers have assisted with this investigation, not just from Derbyshire, but across the country, and I would like to thank them for their work to assist with bringing justice for such a huge disorder.

“Malkeet Singh and Parminder Singh showed a blatant disregard for the safety of others during this event so I am pleased they have now been convicted for their part in this very disturbing incident.”

Superintendent Rebecca Webster, head of operations for south division, said: “This was clearly a very distressing and upsetting incident for all those present on the day and we’d like to thank them for their co-operation throughout this investigation, as well as praise the local community for their support in the days and weeks that followed as we know it did have a significant ongoing impact on them.”