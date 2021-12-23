Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495

HEADLINE STORY

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Security personnel at the site after an explosion at the Ludhiana district court complex on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

By: Sarwar Alam

Two people were killed and two others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through an Indian court building on Thursday, police said.

Footage showed police officers carrying the injured out of the building and asking others to leave the premises after the explosion near a restroom of the judicial complex in Ludhiana, north of the capital New Delhi.

“There’s been a blast but we can not confirm the cause,” a police officer at the scene said.

“We can confirm that four people are injured and out of four, two are dead,” he added.

The blast damaged the walls of the bathroom and shattered glass in other rooms, broadcaster NDTV reported.

Punjab state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the government was “on alert” and announced an investigation.

“I’m reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared,” Channi tweeted.

“Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, will be taken to task.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
News
Former local councillor found guilty of Covid grant fraud
HEADLINE STORY
India sex workers seek to be counted after court upholds their rights
News
Record Sri Lanka inflation as food crisis looms
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare
News
British data indicate lower hospitalisation rate for Omicron
News
UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
News
EXCLUSIVE: As Omicron surge continues doctors’ leaders warn…NHS ON BRINK OF COLLAPSE
News
UK reduces Covid self-isolation to 7 days for most in England
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire link up with Pakistan Super League team after racism scandal
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak launches £1 billion support package for Covid-hit businesses
News
Johnson says ‘we’re looking at all kinds of things’ to tackle Omicron
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dhanush to play an ambitious common man in his next…
Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
Former local councillor found guilty of Covid grant fraud
ZEE5 Global launches the trailer of upcoming dramedy Kaun Banegi…
India sex workers seek to be counted after court upholds…
Record Sri Lanka inflation as food crisis looms
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE