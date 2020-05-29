TV star dream roles

POPULAR TV stars have had a lot of time to think during lockdown and that includes dreaming about a role they would love to play. With that in mind, some small screen stars revealed their ultimate dream roles.

Dipna Patel: My dream role would be to play a character like Wonder Woman as I have been an athlete throughout my school and college days and have won many awards. I really enjoyed taking part in the long jump, high jump, and races. I have been a state-level athlete in school.

India hasn’t had any superhero woman stories and it would be great to have one.

Adaa Khan: My dream role would be Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. The power that the character exuberates is amazing.

Kunal Thakur: One of my dream roles would be to play Pankaj Tripathiji’s character in Mirzapur. The aura of his character is amazing and the way he performed was equally very impressive.

Heital Puniwala: I believe an actor should not have any limits. I would love to play a sweet kind of husband, who is very caring and at the same is afraid of his wife. I want to portray a role similar to the one Anil Kapoor played in No Entry.

Aparna Dixit: My dream role would be the character Kareena Kapoor played in Jab We Met. The way she and Imtiaz sir brought life to Geet was incredible. I also love Nandini from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I would love to play a historic character like an Indian warrior. That’s something I have never played. I would like to portray a real-life character. It would be fun to do research and get into the skin of that character.

Simran Budharup: My dream role is to play the role of a psycho, who is an innocent and normal girl in front of everyone, but she is a psycho in reality. I feel that the role will be very challenging.

Mohit Malhotra: My dream role in films would be to portray a real-life hero in a biopic. It’s really interesting to be able to get into the skin of some legendary figure.

Rahul Sharma: I want to play a character with different layers. It should start with innocence and turn into a guy who is rebellious, aggressive and then mature. I want to grow with my character, the kind of character Govinda played in Shola Aur Shabnam.

Rohitashv Gour: My dream role is to play the role of a villain like the one portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur. I want to play a role like that, but for that, there should be a strong script and an amazing director.

Mohammad Nazim: My dream role is to play a cop, just like Salman Khan in Dabangg because he has been my inspiration throughout. It is his style that I would love to emulate.