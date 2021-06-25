Website Logo
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

BANGLADESH

Tunisia rescues 264 Bangladeshi migrants stranded in Mediterranean Sea

Migrants of South Asian origin rescued by Tunisia’s national guard during an attempted crossing of the Mediterranean by boat rest at the port of el-Ketef in Ben Guerdane in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya on June 24, 2021. – (Photo by FATHI NASRI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

TUNISIAN authorities rescued 267 south Asian migrants, 264 of whom were Bangladeshis, who tried to sail from Libya to Europe across the Mediterranean sea on Thursday (24).

The navy helped bring the migrants to shore at the Ben Guerdane port in southern Tunisia, near the border with Libya after their boat broke down, and they were handed over to the  International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Red Crescent, the coastguard said.

The migrants were placed in quarantine at a hotel on the Tunisian island of Djerba, the IOM said.

According to IOM figures, more than 1,000 migrants hoping to reach Europe had set off from Libya and ended up in Tunisia since January, and the number of departures is rising.

There have been 11,000 departures from January to April 2021 from Libya, 70 per cent more than in the same period last year, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR.

The agency said the “deteriorating” conditions of migrants in Libya and Tunisia are pushing many to make the dangerous crossing from the North African coast to Europe.

Red Crescent official Mongi Slim said centres set up to house migrants in Tunisia are full.

According to the UN, at least 760 people have died making the Mediterranean crossing between January 1 and May 31, compared with 1,400 last year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Bangladeshi cleric issues fatwa on Facebook’s ‘haha’ emoji
News
‘EU maintains double standard on Rohingya situation in Bangladesh’
News
Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as ‘a chance to reflect on refugees’ suffering’
News
Modi praises Bangladesh for making international yoga day a success 
News
Bangladesh to give 100,000 more houses to homeless families by December
News
Bangladesh to resume mass Covid-19 vaccination drive
News
More horses die as Bangladesh tourist town reels from Covid closures
News
Bangladesh seeks UN’s guidance for Rohingya repatriation
News
Bangladesh passes bill to deal with hajj irregularities
News
UN urged to probe sharing of Rohingya data in Bangladesh
News
Six bodies of Rohingya found in Bangladesh’s river
News
Myanmar’s anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya in Bangladesh
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Aalika Shaikh on reuniting with Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll:…
‘Big shift’ towards pharmacy-based vaccination programme in the offing: Hancock
Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on Kangana Ranaut’s plea for…
Reliance to invest £7.2 billion in renewable energy
Tunisia rescues 264 Bangladeshi migrants stranded in Mediterranean Sea
Three men found guilty of raping teenager in Keighley will…