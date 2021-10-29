Website Logo
  Friday, October 29, 2021
Entertainment

Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill gives an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Tu Yaheen Hai poster (Photo from Shehnaaz Gill’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla were the contestants in Bigg Boss season 13. In the show, they were very close to each other, and even after the season ended, both featured together in many songs and made appearances on reality shows. Reportedly, the two were even dating each other.

When Shukla passed away (2nd September 2021), there were videos on social media where we could see Gill crying uncontrollably. Now, nearly after two months of the actor’s demise, Gill has released a song as a tribute to Shukla titled Tu Yaheen Hai.

On Thursday (28), she shared a poster of the song and on Friday (29), the song was released. The track is composed and written by Raj Ranjodh and sung by Gill.

It’s a heart-touching song, and the video will surely get some tears in your eyes. The track features Gill and a few clips from Bigg Boss are shown in it. Tu Yaheen Hai is a perfect emotional tribute to Shukla.

Apart from being a singer, Gill is also an actress and was recently seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh which has received a great response at the box office. After Shukla’s demise, Gill had not made any public appearance, but earlier this month, she stepped out to promote the film with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Eastern Eye

