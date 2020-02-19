Trump’s Indian superfan built a shrine to worship him

No one in India loves US President Donald Trump more than Bussa Krishna, who hails from a village in the southern state of Telangana.

The 33-year-old Krishna has gone to the extent of transforming his modest home into a shrine to worship Trump.

Though this ‘extreme’ act attracted the ire of his relatives he ‘doesn’t care’.

Krishna first began worshipping Donald Trump four years ago when the US president appeared to him a dream.

“My love for him has transformed into reverence. That has given me immense happiness. Hence instead of praying to other gods, I started praying to him,” Krishna told Reuters.

He also erected a life-size statue to Trump in his yard, while his walls are scrawled with the leader’s name. Even his mobile phone has a large image of Trump on it.

“I am facing difficulties because of my relatives,” Krishna said. “They tell me that I am disgracing them in society. I told them that just like you believe and worship Shiva, I believe and worship Trump. Neither of us can stop the other from doing so.”

Now, Bussa Krishna will be a happier man with his ‘idol’ visiting the country next week.

The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.