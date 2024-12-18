Trump warns of reciprocal tariffs against India over high import duties

US president-elect Donald Trump has reiterated plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries, including India, that levy high duties on American imports.

Speaking on Tuesday, Trump criticised India and Brazil for imposing high tariffs on certain US products, suggesting that the US would respond with equivalent measures.

“Reciprocal. If they tax us, we tax them the same amount. They tax us. We tax them. And they tax us. Almost in all cases, they're taxing us, and we haven't been taxing them,” Trump told reporters on Monday. He was responding to a question about a potential trade agreement with China.

Highlighting India’s trade practices, Trump said: “The word reciprocal is important because if somebody charges us — India, we don't have to talk about our own — if India charges us 100 per cent, do we charge them nothing for the same? You know, they send in a bicycle and we send them a bicycle. They charge us 100 and 200. India charges a lot. Brazil charges a lot. If they want to charge us, that's fine, but we're going to charge them the same thing.”

Trump’s comments were made during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. His Commerce Secretary pick, Howard Lutnick, also emphasised the importance of reciprocity in trade policies under the upcoming administration, stating, “How you treat us is how you should expect to be treated.”

Trump had previously criticised India’s tariffs during his election campaign. In October, he claimed that India imposes the highest tariffs on foreign products, adding that “reciprocity” would play a central role in his trade plans. He also accused India of imposing "tremendously high" tariffs on items such as Harley-Davidson bikes and paper products.

Trade between India and the US has grown significantly in recent years. In 2023-24, India’s exports to the US amounted to £61 billion, while imports stood at £33.23 billion.

Services trade between the two nations also expanded, reaching an estimated £55.51 billion in 2024. The US remains a major trade partner and investor for India, with investments totalling £52.52 billion from April 2000 to June 2024.



(With inputs from PTI)