Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump warns of reciprocal tariffs against India over high import duties

STrump criticised India and Brazil for imposing high tariffs on certain US products, suggesting that the US would respond with equivalent measures.

Modi-Trump-Getty

In October, Trump claimed that India imposes the highest tariffs on foreign products, adding that 'reciprocity' would play a central role in his trade plans.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 18, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

US president-elect Donald Trump has reiterated plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries, including India, that levy high duties on American imports.

Speaking on Tuesday, Trump criticised India and Brazil for imposing high tariffs on certain US products, suggesting that the US would respond with equivalent measures.

“Reciprocal. If they tax us, we tax them the same amount. They tax us. We tax them. And they tax us. Almost in all cases, they're taxing us, and we haven't been taxing them,” Trump told reporters on Monday. He was responding to a question about a potential trade agreement with China.

Highlighting India’s trade practices, Trump said: “The word reciprocal is important because if somebody charges us — India, we don't have to talk about our own — if India charges us 100 per cent, do we charge them nothing for the same? You know, they send in a bicycle and we send them a bicycle. They charge us 100 and 200. India charges a lot. Brazil charges a lot. If they want to charge us, that's fine, but we're going to charge them the same thing.”

Trump’s comments were made during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. His Commerce Secretary pick, Howard Lutnick, also emphasised the importance of reciprocity in trade policies under the upcoming administration, stating, “How you treat us is how you should expect to be treated.”

Trump had previously criticised India’s tariffs during his election campaign. In October, he claimed that India imposes the highest tariffs on foreign products, adding that “reciprocity” would play a central role in his trade plans. He also accused India of imposing "tremendously high" tariffs on items such as Harley-Davidson bikes and paper products.

Trade between India and the US has grown significantly in recent years. In 2023-24, India’s exports to the US amounted to £61 billion, while imports stood at £33.23 billion.

Services trade between the two nations also expanded, reaching an estimated £55.51 billion in 2024. The US remains a major trade partner and investor for India, with investments totalling £52.52 billion from April 2000 to June 2024.


(With inputs from PTI)

donald trumpimport dutiesindiareciprocal tariffstrade policies

Related News

Sara Sharif
News

Judge in Sara Sharif case calls for stricter homeschooling laws

Starmer’s immigration plan 'unlikely to cut net migration'
News

Starmer’s immigration plan 'unlikely to cut net migration'

More For You

Rishikesh Yoga Festival

Over 500 participants from more than 25 countries attended the event, which featured yoga sessions, workshops, and satsangs.

Rishikesh Yoga Festival highlights yoga’s legacy, draws global crowd

The three-day Rishikesh Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, concluded on 17 December 2024.

Over 500 participants from more than 25 countries attended the event, which featured yoga sessions, workshops, and satsangs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Modi-Getty
Starmer during a bilateral meeting with Modi as he attends the G20 summit on November 18, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Getty Images)

UK-India business payments surge by over 120 per cent in nine months

BUSINESS activity between the UK and India has seen a significant surge over the past nine months, according to data from HSBC UK.

Payments from UK clients to India increased by 32 per cent, while payments received from India rose by 121 per cent in the nine months leading to October, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Humza Yousaf quits politics for global peace role

Humza Yousaf quits politics for global peace role

SCOTLAND's former first minister Humza Yousaf has announced his departure from politics, signalling a move towards a "global stage" where he aims to focus on conflict resolution and combating far-Right extremism.

Yousaf, who stepped down in April after a brief and turbulent tenure, confirmed he will not seek re-election to the Scottish Parliament in 2026, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tulsi-Gabbard-Akshardham

Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 devotees in Robbinsville, she described the temple as a "timeless offering that will bring peace and joy to all."

Tulsi Gabbard visits Akshardham Temple in New Jersey

TULSI GABBARD, US president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Jersey on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 devotees in Robbinsville, she described the temple as a "timeless offering that will bring peace and joy to all."

Keep ReadingShow less
Watchdog slams police for handling of anti-immigration riots

Thousands of people gather at a Anti Racism rally in Belfast city centre on August 10, 2024, following a week of disorder across the province.

(Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Watchdog slams police for handling of anti-immigration riots

POLICE underestimated "the rising tide of violence" that culminated in anti-immigration riots earlier this year and failed to mitigate against online misinformation which helped fuel it, a watchdog report said Wednesday (18).

Disorder erupted across England and Northern Ireland for more than a week in late July and early August after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications