Trump to India’s youngest self-made billionaire “good job”

INDIAN Hospitality chain OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal had met US president Donald Trump during the latter’s recently concluded visit to India.

At the meeting, Trump reportedly told the OYO founder “good job”

Agarwal is the world’s second-youngest self-made billionaire, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2020.

At the age of 24, his wealth was estimated at $1.1 billion, after model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who amassed $1.1 billion at 22.

Agarwal is also the richest self-made Indian aged under 40.

When Agarwal introduced himself to Trump, the latter replied, “I know of your company. Not such a small company, by the way. Good Job,” the president said.

According to a transcript released by the White House, Agarwal told Trump that he expects to invest $2 billion in the US in the coming years.

“We are signing a pledge with Ivanka soon that will bring hundreds of thousands of more jobs to people across Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and so on.”

During the tour, Trump met Indian business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata and many others.

Ritesh was the only startup founder at the event, reports said.

OYO entered the US market in 2019 and has over 280 hotels across 39 states.

It is present in over 60 cities in the US including Dallas, Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta and Miami.

As part of the event, Ritesh Agarwal also met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as well.

OYO expanded to the UK in 2018. It has a presence in over 100 hotels across 25 major cities and towns, including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Blackpool and Torquay.

OYO is the world’s leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising more than 43,000 hotels with over 1 million rooms. It operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries.