Trump starts India visit; tweets in Hindi twice in four hours

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump started their maiden India visit on Monday (24). Just before arriving in India, the president tweeted in Hindi. The first time Trump attempts to use the language.

“Ham Bharat Aane Ke Liye Tatpar Hain. Ham Raste Me Hain, Kuchh Hi Ghanton Me Ham Sabse Milenge. (We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and would be soon meeting all)”. He is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

After the roadshow with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, they attended a public meeting named ‘Namaste Trump’ at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat in Western India.

It seems the president continued his affinity towards Hindi after the meeting at World’s largest cricket stadium. He again tweeted in Hindi with a short video of the reception at the stadium. His second tweet in Hindi in four hours.

“The first lady and I have travelled around 8000 miles around the world to give a message to every citizen of this country. America loves India – America respects India – and People of America will always remain true and loyal friends of the people of India,” he tweeted in Hindi.

प्रथम महिला और मैं इस देश के हर नागरिक को एक सन्देश देने के लिए दुनिया का 8000 मील का चक्कर लगा कर यहां आये हैं l अमेरिका भारत को प्रेम करता है – अमेरिका भारत का सम्मान करता है – और

अमरीका के लोग हमेशा भारत के लोगों के सच्चे और निष्ठावान दोस्त रहेंगे l https://t.co/1yOmQOEnXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

At the meeting, Trump vowed to boost trade ties between the US and India and said the US was prepared to supply India with defence equipment ranging from drones to helicopters and missile systems.

We look forward to providing the “best and most feared military equipment” to India, said Trump, while addressing a crowd of more than 100,000 people at a stadium.

Trump said he looked forward to expanding space cooperation between the two nations and said both sides were at the early stages of reaching an “incredible” trade agreement.

Later Trump and first lady visited Sabarmati Ashram, one of the residences of Mahatma Gandhi.