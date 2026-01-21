Trump seeks Greenland talks at Davos; rules out military action

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump ruled out using force to take Greenland for the first time as he addressed world leaders in Davos on Wednesday (21), but demanded "immediate negotiations" to acquire the island from Denmark.

Trump's quest to take control of Greenland from a NATO ally has deeply shaken the global order and the markets, and it dominated his first address to the World Economic Forum in six years.

In a speech lasting more than an hour in the Swiss ski resort, Trump slammed "ungrateful" Denmark for refusing to give up Greenland, and said the US alone could guarantee the security of the "giant piece of ice".

But Trump appeared to take the threat of military action off the table, in a dramatic turnaround from his previous threats that the US could use force to take control of the mineral-rich Arctic island.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable -- but I won't do that," Trump said.

"I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the US is asking for is a place called Greenland."

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Trump's comments.

Trump however pushed his claims to what he called "our territory" -- and mistakenly called it Iceland on several occasions -- during lengthy remarks on the deepest crisis in transatlantic relations for decades.

He said he was "seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States" and added that Washington would "remember" if Denmark said no.

Trump says Greenland is under threat from Russia and China.

The US president also lambasted Europe on a number of fronts from security to tariffs and the economy, saying it was "not heading in the right direction".

Trump flew into Davos by helicopter, stepping onto a red carpet laid in the snow -- but he flew into a growing international storm over Greenland.

He arrived some two hours behind schedule, after an electrical issue earlier forced Air Force One to turn back to Washington and switch planes.

In a sign of dissent against Trump, the words "No Kings" were dug into the snow overlooking mountain-fringed Davos overnight, referring to a US protest slogan.

Europe and Canada had earlier closed ranks against what they view as a threat to the US-led global order from Trump's territorial ambitions over semi-autonomous Greenland.

In Britain, prime minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday he would not "yield" to pressure from Trump on Greenland.

Canada's prime minister Mark Carney won a standing ovation at Davos on Tuesday (20) when he warned of a "rupture" to the US-led system. French president Emmanuel Macron meanwhile said Europe would not be bullied.

But Trump, who was due to meet a number of leaders in Davos, renewed his attacks on the French president and Canadian premier.

He mocked Macron for wearing sunglasses at Davos, which the French president said was because of an eye condition, and said that Carney "wasn't so grateful" and that Canada "lives because of the United States".

Earlier, NATO chief Mark Rutte told Davos on Wednesday that "thoughtful diplomacy" was needed, as Trump's claims over Greenland provoke an existential crisis for the group.

Rutte also pushed back against Trump after the US leader said he doubted NATO would come to the aid of the US if asked. "I tell him, yes they will," Rutte said.

Trump however repeated his doubts on NATO during his speech, saying Washington was treated "so unfairly".

The Greenland row has also soured relations with the European Union, which has threatened countermeasures after Trump vowed tariffs of up to 25 percent on eight European countries for backing Denmark.

But Polish president Karol Nawrocki, a Trump ally, told AFP after the "very important" speech: "I think the situation will be calm." He said he understood the US leader's stance amid Russian pressure at EU borders.

In a speech that veered from topic to topic, Trump also boasted of his achievements since his return to power a year and a day ago. He last spoke at Davos in his first term in 2020.

Trump unleashed his trademark anti-migrant rhetoric, particularly against Somalis in the US -- while hailing the US economy as the "engine" of the world.

The US president also expressed hope of ending the Ukraine war soon, saying he expected to meet president Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos on Thursday (22).

Also on Thursday, meanwhile, Trump is set to formally announce the first charter of his so-called "Board of Peace", a body for resolving international conflicts with a $1 billion price tag for permanent membership.

