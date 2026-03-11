Trump says Reliance will invest in 'biggest' deal in US history for Texas refinery

Highlights

Trump announced Reliance Industries will invest in a new oil refinery at the Port of Brownsville.

The project is described as a $300 bn deal based on projected oil purchases and refined product output over its lifetime.

Reliance Industries has not officially confirmed its involvement and America First Refining's press release did not name the company.

US president Donald Trump has announced plans for the first major oil refinery to be built in the United States in nearly 50 years, backed by Indian energy giant Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Trump described it as "a historic $300 bn deal , the biggest in US history" in a post on Truth Social, thanking Reliance and "our partners in India" for the investment.

The new refinery will be located at the Port of Brownsville in Texas and is being developed by a little-known company called America First Refining.

However, Reliance Industries has not officially confirmed its involvement. America First Refining's own press release said it received a "nine-figure investment from a global supermajor at a 10-figure valuation" without naming the investor.

The company also signed a binding 20-year deal to purchase, process and distribute American shale oil exclusively, though again without naming the partner.

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with the facility capable of refining around 60 million barrels of American light crude per year.

Historic US project

If completed, the refinery would be the first major refining project in the US since Marathon's Garyville, Louisiana facility came online in 1977.

The US currently has 132 operating oil refineries, most built decades ago and better suited to process heavy crude from Venezuela and Canada rather than American light shale oil.

Trey Griggs, president of America First Refining, said: "The United States has a surplus of light shale oil but a shortage of refining capacity designed to process it."

Trump said the refinery would "strengthen national security, boost American energy production and deliver billions of dollars in economic impact."

The $300 bn figure cited by Trump is based on projections that the refinery will purchase and process 1.2 bn barrels of shale oil worth an estimated $125 bn and produce 50 bn gallons of refined products worth $175 bn — improving the US trade balance by $300 bn overall.

The announcement comes as crude oil prices remain volatile amid the intensifying US-Israel conflict with Iran, with Brent crude rising to $88.98 per barrel.

John Calce, chief executive of America First Refining, told Financial Times that the company's name reflected its use of American shale as feedstock rather than any political affiliation, adding: "I'm not a major Trump donor."