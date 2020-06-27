Trump ‘incredibly grateful’ for massive support from Indian-Americans: White House

US President Donald Trump is “incredibly grateful” for the “widespread support” he has received from the people of India and Indian-Americans, the White House has said.

The comments came in response to a survey suggesting that a huge chunk of Indian community members — including people who earlier voted for Democrats — in some key battleground American states were switching over to the Republican leader in the presidential election in November.

According to the survey conducted by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee, more than 50 per cent of Indian-Americans in the battle ground states of Michigan, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia would cross over to support Trump.

“President Trump is incredibly grateful for the widespread support he has received from the people of India and from millions of Indian-Americans across the United States,” said White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews.

During his more than three and half years of his presidency, Trump made an extra effort to reach out to the Indian-American community. His close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — reflected in the two leaders jointly addressing massive public rallies in Houston and Ahmedabad — helped him make deep inroads among the Indian diaspora.

“He [Trump] recognises the vital role Indian-Americans play in bolstering our economy, enriching our culture, and strengthening our communities,” she said.

During his first two years in office, Trump led the US to its greatest economic comeback in history. “And the unemployment rate among Indian-Americans dropped by nearly 33 per cent,” Matthews added.

The president continued to fight for the prosperity, health, and freedom of all Americans, including the flourishing and hardworking Indian-American community, she stressed.

Al Mason noted that while the vision of Trump was the driving force in this unprecedented outreach with the Indian-Americans and a new peak in ties with India, the entire family including — the First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — who had recently visited India with him, showed immense respect and love for the country.

He also took the names of Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to Donald Trump for President, Inc. and national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

Former TV host-cum-attorney Guilfoyle is considered as one of the most powerful individuals in the Trump campaign.

Both Trump Jr and Guilfoyle have time and again echoed Trump’s love for India and Indian-Americans which is reflected in their remarks at various Indian-American events in New York.

“Want to see America work with incredible allies like India to make the world a safer place,” Trump Jr had said recently.

Counting upon the Indian-American community as a crucial ally for the Trump campaign, Guilfoyle said: “America embodies family values, values of hardworking people, strong work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit and these values are shared magnificently with India as well.

“I think we’re so lucky as a country to have so many talented, dedicated, patriotic Indian-Americans making up the incredibly diverse fabric culturally of this country and we’re lucky that they have called it their home.”