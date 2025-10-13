Trump says Gaza war over as Hamas releases final hostages

Highlights:

Hamas hands over remaining Israeli hostages under Trump-brokered ceasefire

Trump arrives in Israel, says Gaza war is “over” as deal takes effect

Nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners to be released

Global leaders to meet in Egypt to discuss post-war stability

HAMAS on Monday handed over its remaining Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza for transfer to the Israeli military, an official involved in the operation told Reuters.

The handover marked a key step in ending two years of war in Gaza under a ceasefire deal brokered by United States president Donald Trump, who arrived in Israel to address its parliament.

As he entered the Knesset, Trump said the Palestinian militant group Hamas would comply with a provision under his plan requiring it to disarm, though the group has ruled this out.

Speaking to reporters before his address, Trump replied “yes” when asked if Gaza’s war was over.

Hostages reunited with families

As thousands gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, Israel’s military said it had received seven living hostages after their transfer from Gaza by the Red Cross.

“I am so excited. I am full of happiness. It's hard to imagine how I feel this moment. I didn't sleep all night,” said Viki Cohen, mother of hostage Nimrod Cohen, as she travelled to Reim, the Israeli military camp where the hostages were taken.

Initial photographs of six of the freed hostages distributed by the Israeli military showed them standing.

The military said Red Cross representatives were on their way to receive the remaining 13 confirmed living hostages, who were also expected to be released on Monday.

Bodies of some of the 26 dead hostages, and two others whose fate is unknown, will also be released, along with nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners held in Israel.

The releases are part of the first phase of the ceasefire accord agreed last week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Trump and more than 20 other world leaders are meeting there later on Monday to discuss next steps aimed at broader Middle East stability.

The Gaza conflict began with a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, that killed about 1,200 people in Israel and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli figures. Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults since then have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, Gaza’s health officials said.

Leaders meet to discuss lasting peace

In Gaza, about a dozen masked and armed men, apparently from Hamas’ military wing, arrived at Nasser Hospital where preparations were underway to welcome returning Palestinian prisoners.

“I hope that these images can be the end to this war. We lost friends and relatives, we lost our houses and our city,” said Emad Abu Joudat, 57, a father of six from Gaza City, watching the handover on his phone.

The United States mediated the agreement with Egypt, Qatar and Turkey. The next phase of the deal includes an international body called the “Board of Peace,” to be led by Trump.

Progress toward lasting peace will depend on global commitments that may be discussed at Monday’s summit, but key details remain unresolved.

Outstanding issues include governance of Gaza after the conflict and the future of Hamas, which has rejected Israel’s demand to disarm.

The group’s public appearance on Monday at Nasser Hospital highlighted the challenges of addressing Israeli concerns over Hamas’ continued control of Gaza, which it has ruled since 2007.

Other disputes include the extent of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and moves toward a Palestinian state, which many Israelis oppose.

Trump addresses Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted Trump at the airport as Air Force One landed, and accompanied him by limousine as a band played.

Trump will be the fourth US president to address the Knesset, following Jimmy Carter in 1979, Bill Clinton in 1994 and George W Bush in 2008.

Two years of conflict

Two years of war have left Gaza in ruins, with nearly all of its 2.2 million residents displaced. The conflict has also widened regional tensions involving Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Yemen’s Houthis.

Near Israel’s Reim camp, where the hostages were being taken to hospitals, people lined the road waving Israeli flags marked with yellow ribbons and the Star of David.

The family of hostage Matan Angrest thanked Trump for his role in securing his return. “We can breathe again. Our Matan is home!” they said.

At Israeli prisons, 1,968 Palestinian detainees boarded buses, most bound for Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, an official said.

Most of those released are Gazans detained during the war, along with 250 prisoners convicted of or suspected of involvement in deadly attacks.

Hamas’ armed wing said it remained committed to the deal, provided Israel also adheres to the agreed terms.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said on X that Israel had approved additional emergency aid deliveries, while UNRWA, the U.N. agency operating in Gaza, urged Israel to allow it to work without restrictions.

