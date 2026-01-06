Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK introduces powers to confiscate migrants’ phones to target smuggling gangs

The move forms part of prime minister Keir Starmer’s efforts to reduce migrant arrivals and address rising support for Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration party Reform UK.

Migrants boat
Migrants swim to board a smugglers' boat in order to attempt crossing the English channel off the beach of Audresselles, northern France. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 06, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

UK AUTHORITIES will from Monday use new powers to seize mobile phones from migrants arriving by small boats from northern France, aiming to target criminal gangs involved in the crossings.

The move forms part of prime minister Keir Starmer’s efforts to reduce migrant arrivals and address rising support for Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration party Reform UK.

More than 41,000 people crossed the Channel last year, the second-highest number since records began in 2018.

Police and immigration officers will confiscate phones and SIM cards from migrants at the Manston processing centre near Ramsgate in south-east England.

The seizures will take place without arrests under new legislation, the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which was passed by parliament last year.

Authorities say information from phones, including contacts and maps, could help disrupt people-smuggling networks and support prosecutions.

“We promised to restore order and control to our borders, which means taking on the people-smuggling networks behind this deadly trade,” border security Minister Alex Norris said.

“That is exactly why we are implementing robust new laws with powerful offences to intercept, disrupt and dismantle these vile gangs faster than ever before and cut off their supply chains,” he added.

Migrant charities criticised the measures.

“This new law is anti-refugee. It's another attack on rights, and further criminalises people seeking safety,” said Refugee Action last month when the legislation received final approval.

Opposition Conservative Party home affairs spokesperson Chris Philp called the steps “cosmetic tweaks”.

He urged the government to get a “proper grip on the situation” by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

The law also introduces new offences, including storing or supplying boat engines to bring migrants to the UK, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood announced in November proposals to deter migrants, including making refugee status temporary and reviewing it every 30 months.

Under the plans, migrants would wait longer than the current five years to apply for permanent residency, with timelines ranging from 10 to 30 years depending on circumstances.

Mahmood described the proposals, modelled on Denmark’s asylum system, as “the most significant changes to our asylum system in modern times”.

(With inputs from agencies)

asylum policyborder securitychannel crossingspeople smugglinguk immigration

Related News

Stokes urges full commitment from England in final Ashes clash
Featured

Stokes urges full commitment from England in final Ashes clash

Air India
News

Canada orders Air India probe after pilot removed for alleged alcohol use

Venezuela accuses US of ‘serious military aggression’
News

Venezuela accuses US of ‘serious military aggression’

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message
News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

More For You

Dilip Chaubal

Dilip Chaubal worked in the sales department of Garavi Gujarat, further reflecting his long-standing association with community-focused institutions.

Siddhashram UK trustee Dilip Chaubal passes away

Mahesh Liloriya

Highlights

  • Dilip Chaubal served as trustee and public relations officer for International Siddhashram Shakti Centre until his death on 2 January 2026.
  • Long-standing member of Harrow Interfaith Executive, respected for wisdom and exemplary conduct in promoting interfaith harmony.
  • Worked as Harrow Council security officer and in Garavi Gujarat sales department, known for professionalism and ever-present smile.

The Siddhashram UK family and the wider community are mourning the loss of Dilip Chaubal, a trustee and public relations officer for the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, who passed away on 2 January 2026.

In a statement, Siddhashram described his passing as a profound loss, noting that while he has "left this land, he will never be forgotten." Dilip's demise has left what the organisation called an irreplaceable void among those who knew and worked with him.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us