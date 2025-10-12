Starmer to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt

Skip to content
US president Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will on Monday (13) chair the summit

Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference at One Lodha Place on October 9, 2025 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Pramod ThomasOct 12, 2025
PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer will travel to Egypt to attend the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, where leaders are expected to sign a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, his office said.

The first phase of the plan is set to begin with the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners by Monday (13), marking what Britain called a "historic turning point" after two years of war.

Starmer would pay tribute to the role of US president Donald Trump and the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey in brokering the deal, his office said.

He is expected to call for continued international coordination to implement the next phase, which includes deploying a ceasefire monitoring mission and establishing transitional governance in Gaza.

Starmer will reiterate Britain's "steadfast support" to help secure the ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid.

Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will chair the summit, also attended by world leaders including the UN chief.

The gathering in the Red Sea resort town will bring together "leaders from more than 20 countries", Sisi's office said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will attend, as will Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Pedro Sanchez of Spain.

French president Emmanuel Macron and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, according to their offices.

The European Council will be represented by its president, Antonio Costa, a spokesperson said.

"The plan offers a real chance to build a just and sustainable peace, and the EU is fully committed to supporting these efforts and contributing to its implementation," the spokesperson added.

Jordan's King Abdullah II is also expected to attend, according to state media.

There was no immediate word on whether Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would participate, while Hamas has said it will not take part.

Hossam Badran, a Hamas political bureau member, said that the Palestinian militant group "will not be involved".

Hamas "acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during previous talks on Gaza, he said.

(Agencies)

