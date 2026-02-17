Trump denies 'cover-up' as Hillary Clinton calls for full Epstein files release

Highlights

Bill Clinton to testify on 27 February with Hillary Clinton appearing the day before.

Three million pages withheld by Department of Justice citing medical files and sensitive material.

Three million pages withheld by Department of Justice citing medical files and sensitive material. Both Clintons deny wrongdoing and call for public rather than closed-door congressional hearing.

Hillary Clinton has accused the Trump administration of a "cover-up" over its handling of files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling on authorities to release all remaining documents.

"Get the files out. They are slow-walking it," the former US secretary of state told the BBC in Berlin, where she attended the annual World Forum.

Trump told the BBC he had "nothing to hide," saying "I've been exonerated. I had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein."

Millions of files relating to Epstein were released by the US Department of Justice earlier this month following Congress passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

However, three million pages were withheld citing personal medical files, graphic depictions of child abuse and material that could jeopardise ongoing investigations.

Clintons agree to testify

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to appear before the House Oversight Committee after initially refusing, avoiding a planned contempt of Congress vote.

Bill Clinton will testify on 27 February with Hillary Clinton appearing the day before, marking the first time a former US president has testified before a congressional panel since Gerald Ford in 1983.

Hillary Clinton called for the hearing to be held publicly rather than behind closed doors. "We will show up but we think it would be better to have it in public," she said.

"We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant."

She argued the focus on the Clintons was being used to divert attention from Trump, saying: "Look at this shiny object. We're going to have the Clintons, even Hillary Clinton, who never met the guy."

Andrew faces pressure

When asked whether Andrew should appear before the committee, Clinton said "I think everybody should testify who is asked to testify."

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and reached an out-of-court settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022 containing no admission of liability.

The White House defended the administration's handling of the files, stating it had "done more for the victims than Democrats ever have" by releasing thousands of pages and co-operating with the committee's subpoena request.

Neither Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing by Epstein's abuse survivors. Bill Clinton was acquainted with Epstein but said he cut off contact two decades ago.

Hillary Clinton said she had met Epstein's convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell "on a few occasions."