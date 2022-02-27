Website Logo
Business

TRS Foods celebrates National Chilli Day

By: Pramod Thomas

TRS FOODS celebrated National Chilli Day on Thursday (24) by sharing an at-home migraine/headache relief remedy and the top three facts about Chillies.

National Chili Day is widely celebrated with many restaurants offering free samples of their own unique recipes.

“Rich in heritage and history, chillies are consumed worldwide and are used to add heat to a favourite recipe. It also helps to boost Vitamin C intake or even to help combat a pesky headache,” TRS Foods said in a statement.

As part of Chilli Day, TRS shared the headache remedy: “Fry seven dried red chillies with 150g of ghee until the chillies turn black. Cool the liquid and massage a small amount on your forehead for natural headache relief.”

According to TRS, people have been using chillies for almost 10,000 years and it is one of the most common spices worldwide. With strong roots across India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, chillies are best known for heating up cooking.

There are over 400 varieties of chillies, from the mild Kashmiri chilli to the hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper. TRS claimed that its Extra Hot Chilli Powder can last up to a year.

For more details-www.trs.co.uk

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

