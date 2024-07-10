  • Wednesday, July 10, 2024
BBC commentator’s wife, two daughters killed in ‘targeted’ attack

The BBC confirmed that the victims were Carol Hunt, the 61-year-old wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters

The wife and two daughters of a BBC radio racing commentator were killed in a suspected “targeted” attack at their house in London (Picture for representation: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

POLICE were searching Wednesday for a suspect who may have a crossbow after the wife and two daughters of a BBC radio racing commentator were killed in a suspected “targeted” attack.

Kyle Clifford, 26, from north London, is wanted in connection with the deaths of the three women in the town of Bushey, north of London, on Tuesday night.

The BBC confirmed on its news website that the victims were Carol Hunt, the 61-year-old wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters, aged 25 and 28.

Local police said officers were called to a house in the town where the three women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said armed officers and specialist search teams were involved in the manhunt, urging Clifford to contact police and warning the public not to approach him.

Simpson called it “a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used”.

“Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident,” Simpson said.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper called the deaths “truly shocking” and said she was being kept updated about the inquiry.

One neighbour told reporters the victims were a friendly family.

“We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,” she said. “It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

There is no licence required to own a crossbow in the UK, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

Friends and colleagues of Hunt expressed their shock at the news.

“Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal – racing loves you,” ITV horse racing commentator Matt Chapman said on X. (Agencies)

