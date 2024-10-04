Three men deny charges of kidnap and assault

A trial has been scheduled for 17 February 2025. All three men will remain in custody until then.

Mohammad Comrie, Faiz Shah and Elijah Ogunnubi-Sime appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

THREE men have pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnap, wounding with intent, and unlawful wounding.

Mohammad Comrie, 22, from Leeds, Faiz Shah, 22, from Bradford, and Elijah Ogunnubi-Sime, 20, from Wallington, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, according to a report by the BBC.

The case stems from an incident in August, when a man was assaulted in Carmarthenshire. This was the men’s first appearance at a crown court in relation to the case.

Dyfed-Powys Police responded to a property in the Brynteg area of Llanybydder, Carmarthenshire, on 26 August, following reports of an assault.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries and has since been discharged. Comrie, Shah, and Ogunnubi-Sime were arrested the same day and have remained in police custody.