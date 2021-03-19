Trending Now

Tributes to law student, 18, stabbed to death in Walthamstow


A TEENAGER, Hussain Chaudhry, 18, was stabbed to death while his mother and brother suffered slash wounds when an unidentified person tried to rob designer jackets from their home-run business in London.



The law student died clutching the knife wound on his neck, outside their house on Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow yesterday (18).

He was pronounced dead on the spot as his injured mother and brother were rushed to a hospital for treatment for their injuries. The police described their conditions as not life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives have launched an investigation, with no arrests yet.



“He died protecting his mother from the robbers. He died in her lap. He was studying law at SOAS.

“He was a great boy. His mother is in surgery; her hand has been severely cut. We are all devastated,” his uncle Reiss Chaudhry said.

Neighbour Gladys Dyamfuah, 35, said: “We heard a lot of noise. My eight-year-old son went outside and there was my neighbour laying in the ground with a stab wound to the neck.



“It was horrific. My son is in trauma, he didn’t want to go to school today.”

“My neighbours are lovely and the boy who died was so quiet and respectful. I can’t believe what has happened, my heart goes out to them,” she added.

A police spokesperson said, “A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”















