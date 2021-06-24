Tributes pour in for father-of-two, stabbed to death in Whetstone street brawl

By: PoojaShrivastava

Tributes are pouring in for the 29-year-old man, who was stabbed to death in North London on Saturday (19) while defending his brother in a high street brawl.

Raza Gulzar, the father of two girls aged four and two, was assaulted by a group of men in Whetstone on June 17 when he was reportedly trying to retrieve his brother’s car keys. He was taken to a north west London hospital, where he died on Saturday (June 19), succumbing to multiple knife wounds.

“He was a charismatic family man who’s life was simple and straightforward. His colleagues would praise how decent and polite he was and that sums him up really,” a family member told My London.

“It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person, and that’s what makes it so heartbreaking because he’s not that sort of a person to get involved in any kind of crime.”

The family believe the attack was a case of mistaken identity and that “his innocent life was taken away in the most horrific of circumstances”.

Originally from Norway, Gulzar came to live with family in Waltham Forest in his teens after his father died.

A GoFundMe page, set up for Gulzar’s wife and children, has raised more than £7,000 in less than 24 hours.

Ten men aged 27 to 55 have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. They were later all released either on bail or under investigation.