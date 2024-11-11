  • Monday, November 11, 2024
News

Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India’s Kolkata

Activists and medical professionals shout slogans and hold posters during a protest to condemn the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata on August 13. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A COURT in the eastern state of West Bengal began the trial on Monday of a police volunteer accused of raping and murdering a doctor at a government hospital in August, a case that has sparked outrage over the lack of safety for women in India.

The woman’s body was found in a classroom at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the state capital Kolkata on 9 August, federal police said. They also reported they had arrested a police volunteer, Sanjay Roy, for the crime.

Charges were drawn up last week, while Roy said he was “completely innocent” and was being framed, local media reported.

The legal case has reignited criticism of India’s poor record on women’s safety despite the introduction of tougher laws following the 2012 gang rape and murder of a woman on a moving bus in New Delhi.

It also shines a light on the poor infrastructure and security at government hospitals in India, many of which lack basic facilities, including CCTV cameras and security personnel.

Around 128 witnesses will be examined during the trial, court sources told Reuters, with hearings taking place on a daily basis as authorities look to fast-track the high-profile case. They will not be open to the public.

One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the father of the woman doctor, the alleged victim, gave evidence on Monday.

In addition to the defendant Roy, India’s federal police said they arrested the officer in charge of the local police station and the superintendent of the hospital for allegedly tampering with evidence and financial irregularities.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met protesters last month and accepted most of their demands, doctors seeking reforms said, but they added they would track progress on her assurances and maintain pressure for change.

(With inputs from Reuters)

