Trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 fails to impress

In 2017, filmmaker David Dhawan collaborated with his son Varun Dhawan for Judwaa 2 which was a remake of Judwaa. Now, after three years the father-son duo has teamed up once again for the remake of Coolie No. 1.

The 1995 release starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role, and it is clearly the best comedy movies made in Bollywood. Both Govinda and Karisma were amazing in the film, and we can’t forget the fantastic performance of the late Kader Khan in it.

Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 25th December 2020, and the makers have now released the trailer of the film. Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram to share the trailer.







They posted, “Coolie No.1 • Official Trailer. Get ready to celebrate this Christmas with the biggest masala entertainer of the year. #CoolieNo1OnPrime, Dec 25.”

Well, the trailer fails to impress as there are hardly any scenes in it that will make you laugh. Varun and Sara are looking good together, but they fail to recreate the magic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.







In the trailer, we get to see a few glimpses of three songs and two of them are the recreated version of Tujhe Mirchi Lagi Toh and Husn Hai Suhana. While the recreated songs in Judwaa 2 weren’t bad, let’s hope in Coolie No. 1 also the songs don’t ruin the original tracks.

While the trailer is surely not a good watch, let’s see how the movie turns out to be.





