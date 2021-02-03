Trailer of Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train is engaging - EasternEye
Trending Now

Trailer of Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train is engaging


The Girl On The Train poster (Photo from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram)
The Girl On The Train poster (Photo from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is a remake of the Hollywood film The Girl On The Train which featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that the movie will be releasing on Netflix on 26th February 2021, and today, the trailer of the film has been released.

Netflix India took to Instagram to share the trailer with everyone. They posted, “Hold on to your seats, this is going to be one hell of a ride. #TGOTT @parineetichopra @aditiraohydari @iamkirtikulhari @avinashtiwary15 @totaroychoudhury @shamaunahmed @ribhu_dasgupta @sarkarshibasish @reliance.entertainment @amblin @zeemusiccompany.”



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Well, the trailer is damn good and keeps us engaged for those 2 mins 16 seconds. Parineeti Chopra is simply amazing in the trailer. It looks like she is going to give one of her career’s best performance in the film.

Apart from Parineeti, The Girl On The Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. Aditi and Kirti are damn good in the trailer, and we surely look forward to their performance. Meanwhile, Avinash has been given less scope in the trailer, but we are sure the actor will leave a mark with his performance in the movie.



Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl On The Train was supposed to hit the big screens in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.










Most Popular

Rihanna and Mia Khalifa tweet about Farmers Protest, Kangana Ranaut calls the former a ‘fool’

Ananya Panday to work with Zoya Akhtar in her next

Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Anubhav Sinha for a movie titled Anek

Nidhhi Agerwal to romance Pawan Kalyan in untitled period drama

UK announces £50m additional funding for university students affected by Covid-19



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×