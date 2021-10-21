Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623

Entertainment

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka amasses over 38 million views across platforms

Kartik Aaryan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kartik Aaryan has always been a crowd-puller. The thunderous performance of his previous outings such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) bears testimony to his soaring popularity as a bankable actor and the power he is able to wield over his audiences.

Having carved a niche for himself in the rom-com space, Aaryan is now trying to explore new territory with his upcoming thriller Dhamaka. Directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja (2016) and Aarya (2020) fame, the film has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced in 2020. And when the makers dropped its official trailer on Tuesday at a star-studded event in Mumbai, fans were thoroughly impressed with the actor’s never-seen-before avatar and the gripping plotline.

Stepping into the shoes of an ex-journalist caught between the conundrum of his career and conscience, Aaryan manages to leave an indelible impression on audiences’ minds with the opening scenes of the trailer. Taking the internet by storm, the trailer received rave reviews from critics and fans and went on to garner over 38 million digital views across platforms in absolutely no time.

The resounding reception the trailer has received from the audience and critics alike speaks volumes about Aaryan’s ability to pick up the right scripts and do full justice to his characters. The fans are psyched up about seeing their favourite actor in the role of a journalist called Arjun Pathak. Going by the response the trailer has registered, it is safe to say that Aaryan is on his way to adding one more hit to his resume.

Dhamaka, which has been shot in a record time of 10 days, is an intense action-thriller that uncovers the story of a journalist, Arjun Pathak, who is thrown into a fast-paced game of betrayal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, the much-anticipated film is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Freida Pinto reveals she secretly married Cory Tran during the Covid-19 lockdowns
Entertainment
“I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping,” Taapsee Pannu on playing strong women again and…
Entertainment
Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen return to headline Breathe 3
Entertainment
Anshuman Jha training under Avengers’ trainer Tsahi Shemesh for his next Lakadbaggha
Entertainment
Dybbuk actor Emraan Hashmi says, “I haven’t seen a ghost in real life, but I…
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor to star in a film titled Bull
Entertainment
R Madhavan visits the sets of Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake, praises Hrithik Roshan
Entertainment
Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa among stars to grace the UK screening of Dune
Entertainment
Aila Re Aillaa from Sooryavanshi is a blockbuster track
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil and Beanie Feldstein onboard the adaptation of Scarlett Curtis’s Feminists Don’t…
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington on Scott Z. Burns’…
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde retains her Midas touch at box office with her performance in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Freida Pinto reveals she secretly married Cory Tran during the…
“I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping,” Taapsee Pannu on…
Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen return to headline…
Anshuman Jha training under Avengers’ trainer Tsahi Shemesh for his…
Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka amasses over 38 million views…
Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet, environment minister says