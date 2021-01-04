Trailer of Kajol’s OTT debut Tribhanga is impressive - EasternEye
Trending Now

Trailer of Kajol’s OTT debut Tribhanga is impressive


Kajol (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Kajol (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Kajol is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s film Tribhanga. The movie is directed by Renuka Shahane and also stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.

A few days ago, the teaser of the film was released, and today, the trailer has been unveiled. Kajol took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans.

She tweeted, “Nobody is perfect. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix. http://bit.ly/TribhangaTrailer @ajaydevgn @ADFFilms @Banijayasia @deepak30000 @NegiR @AlchemyFilms @sidpmalhotra @ParagDesai @mipalkar @renukash @ikunaalroykapur @Meena_Iyer @KumarMangat @NetflixIndia.”





Well, the trailer is impressive and Kajol is simply amazing in it. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kunaal Roy Kapur also leave a mark.

A lot of Bollywood celebs have praised the trailer.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “That’s one power-packed trailer with some powerhouse talents.Seems like a story with a soul, most certain it will be beautiful. Looking forward to #Tribhanga. @itsKajolD @mipalkar #TanveAzmi.”



Karan Johar posted, “Such an emotionally charged solid trailer! Makes my heart happy to see Kajol @itsKajolD on screen again! Congratulations to @renukash on making such heartfelt stories https://youtube.com/watch?v=zVNmHMWv2mc&feature=youtu.be @ajaydevgn @sidpmalhotra @NetflixIndia @mipalkar @ikunaalroykapur.”

Tribhanga will premiere on Netflix on 15th January 2021. We are sure fans of Kajol would be super excited about it.








Most Popular

British GPs advised to use extra Pfizer doses ‘at their discretion’

Rhea Chakraborty will make a comeback in 2021, reveals filmmaker Rumi Jaffery

'Pioneer for change' Bal Samra steps down as BBC’s group commercial director

Luv Ranjan’s next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to go on the floors in January 2021?

‘Asians must get top priority for Covid vaccines’



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×