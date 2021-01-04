Trailer of Kajol’s OTT debut Tribhanga is impressive

By Murtuza Iqbal







Kajol is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s film Tribhanga. The movie is directed by Renuka Shahane and also stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.

A few days ago, the teaser of the film was released, and today, the trailer has been unveiled. Kajol took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans.

She tweeted, “Nobody is perfect. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix. http://bit.ly/TribhangaTrailer @ajaydevgn @ADFFilms @Banijayasia @deepak30000 @NegiR @AlchemyFilms @sidpmalhotra @ParagDesai @mipalkar @renukash @ikunaalroykapur @Meena_Iyer @KumarMangat @NetflixIndia.”













Well, the trailer is impressive and Kajol is simply amazing in it. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kunaal Roy Kapur also leave a mark.

A lot of Bollywood celebs have praised the trailer.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “That’s one power-packed trailer with some powerhouse talents.Seems like a story with a soul, most certain it will be beautiful. Looking forward to #Tribhanga. @itsKajolD @mipalkar #TanveAzmi.”







That’s one power-packed trailer with some powerhouse talents.Seems like a story with a soul, most certain it will be beautiful. Looking forward to #Tribhanga. @itsKajolD @mipalkar #TanveAzmihttps://t.co/Qlmxg7UXTf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 4, 2021

Karan Johar posted, “Such an emotionally charged solid trailer! Makes my heart happy to see Kajol @itsKajolD on screen again! Congratulations to @renukash on making such heartfelt stories https://youtube.com/watch?v=zVNmHMWv2mc&feature=youtu.be @ajaydevgn @sidpmalhotra @NetflixIndia @mipalkar @ikunaalroykapur.”

Tribhanga will premiere on Netflix on 15th January 2021. We are sure fans of Kajol would be super excited about it.





