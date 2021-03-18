Trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre looks intriguing; we also get a glimpse of Rhea Chakraborty

By Murtuza Iqbal







Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D’Souza starrer Chehre is all set to hit the big screens on 9th April 2021. The movie has been in the news because of Rhea Chakraborty as the actress was not seen in any of the posters of the film, and she wasn’t even there in the teaser.

There were speculations that she might not be a part of the film anymore. However, today, the trailer of the film has been released and we get a glimpse of Rhea in it.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the trailer. He tweeted, “Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame ? #ChehreTrailer out now: https://youtu.be/W4WTPps4zM8 Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April. @emraanhashmi @anandpandit63 @rumyjafry @krystledsouza @SiddhanthKapoor @annukapoor_ #RaghubirYadav.”







Well, the trailer is quite intriguing, but it doesn’t give out much about the storyline. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi shine in the trailer, and Krystle D’Souza has been given less scope here, but she is looking beautiful. Rhea just makes a small appearance in the trailer.

Chehre is directed by Rumy Jafry, and we will get to see Big B and Emraan on the big screen for the first time. While talking about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan had stated, “I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artist in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career. More than a co-actor he has been a tutor and a friend to me during the shoots of Chehre.”

“I was delighted yet a bit nervous while acting with Amitabh Bachchan Sir. He is an institution in himself and to share the screen with him means pulling your socks up every time you step on the set. Also, it is impossible to match his speed on the sets and the way he functions is commendable. I have learned a lot from him,” he added.











