Website Logo
  • Monday, June 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256

Business

Tory MPs, industry leaders blame government for ruining steel industry

(Photo by Lukas Schulze via Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

SEVERAL Tory MPs, Labour party and steel industry leaders on Saturday (19) accused the government of damaging the “already struggling” British steel industry.

The group are furious about a proposal made by a government body to immediately end the protections inherited from the EU to safeguard UK steel producers.

The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) under the Department for International Trade has made this recommendation.

“The TRA’s decision to terminate steel safeguards for half of the product categories exposes the UK’s steel sector to uncontrolled surges in imports and is a hammer blow,” said Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, which represents the industry.

“The UK government is squandering the opportunity to make Brexit work for domestic industry and is letting an arm’s length body harm the British steel sector, not support it. We want to work with the government to level up Britain, instead they are levelling down our steel sector,” he added.

Labour on Monday (21) will stage a Commons debate and vote on the issue.

If the government removes the protection, there will be an influx of cheap steel imports that will hit British steel industry, said shadow business secretary Ed Miliband.

“We should be using every tool at our disposal to support our steel industry, yet the government is pursuing the opposite course. This is the opposite of what the government promised they would do after Brexit,” he said.

The row exposes growing tensions over the government’s pursuit of free trade arrangements to replace access to the EU single market after Brexit.

Holly Mumby-Croft, the Tory MP for Scunthorpe and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Steel, said, “There is a real risk that the UK will be increasingly vulnerable to imports if steel safeguards are removed.”

The EU introduced protections in 2019 to safeguard Europe’s steel industry as it feared an influx of steel products from the US after [former president] Donald Trump imposed tariffs on cheap imports of steel from China and elsewhere into the US.

Post Brexit, the limits were transposed into UK law, but their application will lapse at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the EU announced last week to extend the limits for three more years.

The steel industry currently employs 33,700 people in the UK with another 42,000 in related supply chains.

Oversupply in the world market has been a major factor in the UK industry’s struggle for survival.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Boohoo to grow own cotton in Pakistan, first harvest next year
Business
Reserve Bank of India governor calls for ‘collective policy support for economic recovery’
Business
Boohoo co-founder Kane wins shareholders’ vote on re-election to board
Business
Pakistan steel industry blames law makers for price distortion
Business
Chancellor Sunak opens UK’s first infrastructure bank in Leeds
UK
UK inflation hits 2.1 per cent as fuel and clothing prices rise
Business
Indian deposits in Swiss banks ‘hit 13-years high in 2020’
Business
Indian economy seen ‘shrinking 12 per cent in April-June’
Business
Fitch Ratings affirms Sri Lanka at ‘CCC’
Business
Issa brothers move closer to buy Asda, competition regulator approves petrol stations sale
Business
IKEA launches e-Commerce services in Bengaluru, India.
HEADLINE STORY
Satya Nadella is the new chairman of Microsoft
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Patel orders to remove unconscious bias training for Home Office…
Sponsorship pours in for India after dropping Chinese kit partner
Tory MPs, industry leaders blame government for ruining steel industry
Sri Lanka investigates troops over ‘humiliation’ of Muslims
Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty to star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s…
Boohoo to grow own cotton in Pakistan, first harvest next…