Tom Felton returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway’s 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Felton becomes the first actor from the original films to join the stage production, bringing Draco back as a father.

Tom Felton returns to the role of Draco Malfoy for the Broadway stage

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 06, 2025
For the first time since the final Harry Potter film wrapped over a decade ago, Tom Felton is returning to the wizarding world, but not on screen. Instead, the actor is headed to Broadway, where he’ll take on the role of an adult Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The stage production, which continues the story 19 years after the original books, will now feature one of its most iconic characters portrayed by the man who first brought him to life.

Felton will join the cast at New York’s Lyric Theatre beginning 11 November 2025, for a limited 19-week run until 22 March 2026. This also marks his Broadway debut, making the moment doubly significant. Not only is he the first actor from the original film series to step into the stage version of the Potter universe, but he’ll be playing Draco at the exact age the character is in the play, creating a rare full-circle moment for both the actor and the fans.


Draco returns but this time as a father

Unlike the sneering schoolboy we met in The Philosopher’s Stone, this Draco is a father now. Cursed Child picks up nearly two decades after the Battle of Hogwarts, with the next generation of witches and wizards, including Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco’s children starting their own journey at Hogwarts.

Speaking about the experience, Felton admitted that slipping back into Draco’s signature look affected him more deeply than expected. “The blond hair came back on, and I immediately started crying,” he said in an interview. “It felt like going back to school.” He reflected on how the role shaped his childhood and said stepping back into those robes was like “meeting Draco as an adult for the first time.”

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender called Felton’s casting “a powerful moment of nostalgia and evolution,” acknowledging how his presence bridges the film legacy with the stage story in a way that resonates deeply with longtime fans.


A new chapter, a familiar face

Since his time in the films, Felton has explored a mix of stage and screen roles, from the sci-fi blockbuster Rise of the Planet of the Apes to his stage debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story and the recent A Child of Science. He also published a memoir, Beyond the Wand, sharing his experiences growing up in the spotlight.

But this latest role has stirred a different kind of emotion. “It’s surreal,” he said. “I let go of that character 16 years ago. Now I get to explore him again with new responsibilities, regrets, and maybe redemption.”

Tom Felton makes his Broadway debut in Cursed ChildGetty Images


Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to be one of the most successful plays in Broadway history, having sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. Felton’s involvement is expected to bring in a fresh wave of fans, especially those who grew up with the original films. Presale for tickets begins 10 June, with general sales opening on 12 June.

