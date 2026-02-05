Tilak Varma, Jacob Bethell among young stars to watch at T20 World Cup

THE T20 World Cup begins on Saturday (7) in India and Sri Lanka, with a chance for fresh faces to shine in the global spotlight. Here are the five young players who could make a big impact over the month-long, 20-team tournament:

Tilak Varma (India)

Fearless and fiery, the 23-year-old left-hander has nailed down a spot in a competitive Indian batting line-up after averaging 49.29 in his 40 T20 internationals to date, with two centuries.

He missed the recent 4-1 T20 series win over New Zealand with an injury, but played a warm-up this week but should return for India's opening match against the US on Saturday.

Varma, who has a T20 international best of 120 not out, made his debut against the West Indies in 2023 after impressing in the Indian Premier League.

Jacob Bethell (England)

The left-handed Bethell comes into the T20 World Cup with huge expectations, thanks to his fluent batting, tidy part-time spin bowling and electric fielding.

Born in Barbados, Bethell became England's youngest captain at 21 years and 329 days when he led the T20 team in Ireland, last September.

Jacob Bethell (R) of England dives into catch during the 3rd One Day International match between Sri Lanka and England at R. Premadasa Stadium on January 27, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Sameera Peiris/Getty Images)

Bethell, 22, has established himself as an all-format player and struck a coming-of-age Test century against Australia in Sydney last month.

As if to prove his all-round credentials on the eve of the tournament, Bethell took four wickets to spin England to a 3-0 T20 warm-up series triumph over Sri Lanka on Tuesday (10).

Cooper Connolly (Australia)

A batting all-rounder who bowls left-arm spin, he made his international debut in 2024.

Last year against South Africa Connolly became the youngest Australian, at 22 years and two days, to take an ODI five-wicket haul.

Connolly, named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year last month, could make his T20 World Cup debut in Australia's opening match against Ireland in Colombo next Wednesday (11).

Cooper Connolly of Australia pictured prior to the T20 International match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo by Sameer Ali/Getty Images)

Kwena Maphaka (South Africa)

The teenage left-arm quick seems ready to fire at the T20 World Cup, having added muscle to South Africa's battery of pace bowlers alongside Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Maphaka, 19, made his T20 debut against the West Indies in 2024 and five months later became the youngest Test debutant for South Africa at 18 years and 270 days.

His T20 best of 4-20 last year against Australia in Darwin showcased his skills. Coach Shukri Conrad said Maphaka has the "X-factor" in T20 cricket, citing his age-defying pace and skill.

South Africa's Kwena Maphaka delivers a ball during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 29, 2026. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP via Getty Images)

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

The 21-year-old, part of a world-class Afghan spin attack led by captain Rashid Khan, has travelled the globe to ply his trade in T20 leagues.

The left-arm wrist spinner is set for his third appearance at a cricket World Cup.

As a teenager he enjoyed a breakthrough 2023 IPL season with Gujarat Titans where he was paired alongside Rashid.

Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

In 2025, five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings splashed $1.19 million on Ahmad, who will be able to draw on his experience of playing in India.

