TikTok Shop food listings raise safety concerns over missing allergen information

The issue is particularly sensitive in the UK

Allergen Warnings Missing: TikTok Shop Food Listings Under Fire

Food items can still be sold on TikTok Shop without providing any ingredient or allergen details

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 03, 2025
TikTok users are reportedly selling food items without declaring allergen information, posing potential risks to consumers, according to a BBC investigation.

The BBC found several listings on TikTok Shop in which sellers failed to mention whether the products contained any of the 14 main allergens that food businesses in the UK are legally required to declare. Following the findings, TikTok removed the highlighted listings and stated that the platform is “committed to providing a safe and trustworthy shopping experience”.

Despite this, the investigation revealed that food items can still be sold on TikTok Shop without providing any ingredient or allergen details.

Among the sellers identified was Mega Buy UK, which offered a Squid Game-themed sweet product but listed ingredients and allergens as “not applicable”. Another seller, The Nashville Burger, promoted a burger-making kit that included milk and wheat, both of which fall under allergens that must be declared by law. However, on TikTok Shop, the allergen information was reduced to “spices”, and the ingredients were simply described as “flour”.

Allergen Warnings Missing: TikTok Shop Food Listings Under FireAllergy charities have raised concerns over the findingsiStock

A third seller, UK Snack Supply, was advertising crisps and lollipops without any listed ingredients or allergen information.

Although TikTok removed the specific adverts highlighted by the BBC, the accounts belonging to the three companies remain active on the platform, continuing to sell products, many still without comprehensive allergen details. The BBC contacted all three sellers for comment but could not independently verify whether they are UK-based.

Allergy charities have raised concerns over the findings, saying the safety of consumers should not depend on the geographical location of a seller. Simon Williams, chief executive of Anaphylaxis UK, urged caution: “If the ingredient and allergen information isn’t there, don’t buy it. You’re putting your life in grave danger.”

TikTok responded by stating it has policies in place requiring sellers to comply with safety standards. “We will remove products that breach these policies,” a TikTok spokesperson said.

Kate Lancaster, a TikTok content creator known as The Dairy Free Mum, regularly shares advice related to allergies. Her two children have milk allergies, and she expressed serious concern over the lack of regulation. “It’s completely unacceptable and really worrying. Failing to provide ingredient information is potentially very dangerous, and it feels like a complete disregard for the safety of those living with food allergies,” she said.

The issue is particularly sensitive in the UK, where the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse in 2016 after consuming a Pret a Manger baguette containing undeclared sesame seeds led to the introduction of Natasha’s Law. The legislation requires full ingredient and allergen labelling on all pre-packed food made on the premises and sold directly to consumers.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, co-founder of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, said TikTok must ensure sellers using its platform follow UK food laws. “TikTok is responsible for ensuring that all their UK food sellers meet legislative requirements to sell food products on their app. Any that don't should be immediately removed from the app and investigated, but ideally this should not happen if their checks and balances are rigorous and in place,” she said.

Kate Lancaster also believes TikTok is allowing sellers to bypass basic safety regulations. “Since Natasha’s Law has come into effect, I feel that, in general, allergy labelling has improved, but it’s frightening that a huge platform like TikTok does not have adequate measures to ensure that labelling is in place,” she added. “The thought of someone with a food allergy, or an allergy parent, buying items that they assume are safe, when in fact they may not be, is really scary.”

Allergen Warnings Missing: TikTok Shop Food Listings Under FireConcerns remain about whether current safeguards are adequate to protect consumers with allergiesiStock

The Food Standards Agency (FSA), which oversees food safety in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, stressed that food businesses must be registered and follow legal requirements, including the provision of allergen information both online and on packaging. Dr James Cooper, deputy director of food policy at the FSA, stated: “Wherever people buy their food, it needs to be safe and what it says it is. All food businesses have a legal responsibility to sell safe food and provide allergen information.”

The FSA also points out that for “distance selling”—which includes online and telephone orders—businesses must provide allergen details at two stages: first in the product listing, and again on the packaging, to ensure buyers have clear access to essential safety information.

Simon Williams from Anaphylaxis UK emphasised that while the ultimate responsibility lies with sellers, TikTok should do more to protect users. “At the moment it’s being used as a platform to sell things that may not be safe. They [TikTok] do need to do more,” he said. “There’s a lot of people making a lot of money—great side hustle—but they’re putting people at risk.”

As TikTok Shop continues to grow as a marketplace, particularly for food trends and viral snacks, concerns remain about whether current safeguards are adequate to protect consumers with allergies.

