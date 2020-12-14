Tiger Shroff to romance a new actress in Baaghi 4

By: Mohnish Singh







Bankrolled by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi is one of the most successful film franchises that Bollywood has produced in recent years. The franchise, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role, has seen the release of three films to date, and each film from the series has managed to create its own fanbase. After the earth-shattering success of Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and Baaghi 3 (2020), the makers are set to roll the camera for Baaghi 4.

But before Baaghi 4 mounts the shooting floor, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff are committed to wrapping up Heropanti 2, which also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead. The action entertainer is set to begin production in a couple of days.

While Heropanti 2 is just a few days away from commencing its first schedule, buzz has it that the makers have already started looking for the female lead in Baaghi 4. We hear that producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan are planning the introduction of a completely new actress opposite Tiger Shroff. The idea is to cast a new actress every time with Shroff in every new installment of the franchise and not repeat any pair from earlier films.







Director Ahmed Khan does not deny the possibility of a new leading lady in Baaghi 4. He tells a publication, “It is a possibility. We may not go for an established name at all. But Baaghi 4 will take Tiger all over the world for shooting. We have to make sure it is bigger than the other three Baaghi films.”

Baaghi 3, which could not exploit its full box-office potential due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, turned out to be a massive hit on the streaming media platform it premiered on and satellite television. “The numbers on satellite television are unbelievable. We may release Baaghi 3 again in theatres. I leave that decision to my producer Sajid Nadiadwala,” concludes Ahmed Khan.











