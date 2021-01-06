Tiger Shroff announces his second single titled Casanova - EasternEye
Tiger Shroff announces his second single titled Casanova


Tiger Shroff (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



A few months ago, Tiger Shroff made his singing debut with a single titled Unbelievable. He also featured in it and showcased his amazing dance moves.

Now, the actor is all set to launch his second single titled Casanova. Today, he took to Instagram to share the first look of the single.

Tiger captioned it as, “Excited to share the first look of my second single that I’ve sung and it’s your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what’s coming 🎤🎼🕺🏼❤️ #Casanova @punitdmalhotra @iamavitesh @santha_dop @paresshss @akanksharmaa @trakformaz @shakworld @myqyuki @bgbngmusic @gauravxwadhwa.”



 

Unbelievable was directed by Punit Malhotra and even Casanova is helmed by him. Tiger and Punit had worked together in 2019 release Student Of The Year 2.

Talking about the upcoming films of Tiger, the actor has movies like Heropanti 2 and Ganapath lined-up. Heropanti 2 stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Tara and Tiger have earlier worked together in Student Of The Year 2.



Meanwhile, the makers of Ganapath have not yet announced the name of the female lead. However, there were reports that Nora Fatehi and Nupur Sanon will feature in it.

Tiger’s last release was Baaghi 3 which failed to make a mark at the box office as after a few days of the film’s release, the lockdown was announced. There were reports that Baaghi 4 is also on the cards, but the makers have not yet announced it officially.








