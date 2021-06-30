Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951

CRICKET

Tiff with Hasan Ali not reason for my exit as Pakistan batting coach: Younis

Pakistan’s former batting coach Younis Khan (Photo by James Allan/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

FORMER Pakistan captain Younis Khan has rejected reports that he stepped down as the national team’s batting coach due to an argument with batsman Hasan Ali. He also declined to state the exact reasons for his decision, citing contractual obligations.

Younis resigned a few days ago but neither he nor the Pakistan Cricket Board offered any explanation for it. Later, media reports blamed his exit on a tiff with Ali over an ice bath following a training session.

“Let me make it clear that the reason for my decision to step down as the batting coach is not the incident with Hasan Ali. The entire episode has been blown out of proportion,” he said in an interview in the Jang newspaper.

“Yes, the trainer, Yasir Malik, had asked me to speak to Hasan and convince him that he should take an ice bath. There was an argument but Hasan apologised to me about it and we embraced and the matter was closed,” Younis said.

He made it clear that there were other reasons for his decision to step down but he was bound by his contract with the PCB which didn’t allow him to speak on the matter for six months.

“I have not made any comments on the matter so far in the better interests of Pakistan cricket and PCB and our team is also touring England,” Younis added.

But he claimed that there were some people in the PCB who leaked out things to dent his “confidence and reputation”.

“I have never run after money or positions. My only concern was to do something for Pakistan cricket and ensure the players could take advantage of my experience,” he added.

“In future also if I have to serve Pakistan cricket and work with the board, I will ensure matters are made clear and more transparent in our agreement,” he stated.

Younis, known to be a temperamental person, stepped down as the batting coach just before the team’s departure for England and since then there have been speculations about the reasons for his sudden exit.

Another reason being speculated for his decision was that he was declined permission to join the team’s bio-bubble in England a bit later than scheduled. Younis reportedly needed the time to undergo a critical dental procedure.

Pakistan’s head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Younis’ exit as batting coach is a big loss to the players.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Woakes and Root star as England overwhelm Sri Lanka in first ODI
CRICKET
T20 World Cup from Oct 17 to Nov 14 in UAE and Oman
Sports
Edgbaston to host England-Pakistan ODI with 80% crowd capacity
Sports
Sri Lanka suspends 3 cricketers for bio-bubble breach in England
CRICKET
T20 World Cup to be moved from India to UAE, says Ganguly
Sports
#unfollowcricketers: Sri Lanka fans abandon players after drubbing
Sports
Dawid Malan back in form as England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series
Sports
Twenty20 World Cup to be played in UAE from October 17, report
Sports
England’s Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka matches
Sports
Kohli defends team combination after WTC final defeat
Sports
Kohli calls for World Test final to be played over three matches
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli bemused by lack of warm-up matches before England series
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Hungama 2 to release on Disney+…
US ships 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh
India’s Sitharaman, Janet Yellen discuss global corporate tax plan
Top Morrisons investor says CD&R should raise takeover bid
UK will be able to ‘live with Covid’, says Johnson,…
Pew survey says most Indians oppose interfaith marriage