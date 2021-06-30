Tiff with Hasan Ali not reason for my exit as Pakistan batting coach: Younis

Pakistan’s former batting coach Younis Khan (Photo by James Allan/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

FORMER Pakistan captain Younis Khan has rejected reports that he stepped down as the national team’s batting coach due to an argument with batsman Hasan Ali. He also declined to state the exact reasons for his decision, citing contractual obligations.

Younis resigned a few days ago but neither he nor the Pakistan Cricket Board offered any explanation for it. Later, media reports blamed his exit on a tiff with Ali over an ice bath following a training session.

“Let me make it clear that the reason for my decision to step down as the batting coach is not the incident with Hasan Ali. The entire episode has been blown out of proportion,” he said in an interview in the Jang newspaper.

“Yes, the trainer, Yasir Malik, had asked me to speak to Hasan and convince him that he should take an ice bath. There was an argument but Hasan apologised to me about it and we embraced and the matter was closed,” Younis said.

He made it clear that there were other reasons for his decision to step down but he was bound by his contract with the PCB which didn’t allow him to speak on the matter for six months.

“I have not made any comments on the matter so far in the better interests of Pakistan cricket and PCB and our team is also touring England,” Younis added.

But he claimed that there were some people in the PCB who leaked out things to dent his “confidence and reputation”.

“I have never run after money or positions. My only concern was to do something for Pakistan cricket and ensure the players could take advantage of my experience,” he added.

“In future also if I have to serve Pakistan cricket and work with the board, I will ensure matters are made clear and more transparent in our agreement,” he stated.

Younis, known to be a temperamental person, stepped down as the batting coach just before the team’s departure for England and since then there have been speculations about the reasons for his sudden exit.

Another reason being speculated for his decision was that he was declined permission to join the team’s bio-bubble in England a bit later than scheduled. Younis reportedly needed the time to undergo a critical dental procedure.

Pakistan’s head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Younis’ exit as batting coach is a big loss to the players.