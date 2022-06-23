Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Three men charged over robbery of former world boxing champion Amir Khan

Khan lost his diamond-studded watch worth about £72,000 in the incident in April

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery more than two months after former world boxing champion Amir Khan was threatened and robbed at gunpoint in east London.

On April 18, a few men approached Khan in Leyton and robbed him of his expensive watch after threatening the boxer with a gun. Khan’s wife Faryal was also with him when the incident took place.

Metropolitan Police said Ahmed Bana, Nurul Amin and Dante Campbell, who all have been charged over the incident, would be produced before Thames Magistrates’ Court.

While all three of them are facing conspiracy charges, Campbell is also accused of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Khan, wearing his diamond-studded watch worth about £72,000 had been photographed with a fan in Oxford Street hours before the robbery took place.

The former WBA (World Boxing Association) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) light-welterweight champion tweeted soon after the incident, “Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton.”

“I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”

In May this year, Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a 17-year professional career.

His career ended in defeat when he was stopped in the sixth round of his grudge match against long-time rival and compatriot Kell Brook in Manchester in February.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Racism in aid sector is real, it must be challenged at every level, says damning…
News
‘Largest python ever’ captured in US’ Florida: It’s 18 feet long, weighs 215 pounds and…
News
‘The critics need to keep an open mind about the policy’: Boris Johnson defends asylum…
News
British Airways staff at Heathrow vote to strike this summer
News
Scottish MP launches consultation on bill to pardon thousands of ‘witches’ convicted centuries ago
News
Bollywood stars break stigma and speak out about having thalassaemia minor
News
Prince William and Kate’s first official joint portrait released: The duo says they…
News
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell deserve at least 30 years sentence for sex trafficking…
News
Kylie Jenner faces severe backlash for wasting $70M on a private jet for…
UK
UK couple jailed for enslaving 29 people in Bristol house known as ‘gate…
News
Zahawi terms proposed teachers’ strike as ‘unforgivable’ and ‘irresponsible’
US
Meet Anjali Chaturvedi: Indian-American legal expert Joe Biden nominated for key post
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Aashiq Hoon is a tribute to the music of the…
Three men charged over robbery of former world boxing champion…
London has produced the most Wimbledon winners since 1877!
Racism in aid sector is real, it must be challenged…
‘Largest python ever’ captured in US’ Florida: It’s 18 feet…
No ranking points on offer but Wimbledon no exhibition