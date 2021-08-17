Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166

HEADLINE STORY

Three deaths at NHS Nightingale Hospital due to blocked breathing tubes

NHS Nightingale Hospital being created at the ExCeL London exhibition centre in London. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THREE Covid patients died at London’s NHS Nightingale Hospital last year due to the negligence of the ‘inexperienced’ staff for using wrong ventilator equipment.

One of the patients among them was Kishorkumar Patel, 58, a London bus driver, who was initially admitted to Northwick Park Hospital on April 4, 2020 before being transferred to the ExCel centre for coronavirus treatment on April 7.

After experiencing shortness of breath, coughing and fatigue – the father of six from Sudbury, north west London, who achieved a first-degree black belt in Kung Fu at the age of 55, was admitted to the hospital

MailOnline reports, Patel had no underlying health conditions, and spent 19 days in the hospital before he died on April 26.

According to reports, a total of ten patients were affected at the hospital in the ExCel Centre, Newham, East London, allegedly after the staff left their intensive care ventilators without heat and moisture exchange (HME) filters.

HME filters are placed at the patient’s end of the breathing system in order to humidify the airway in the machine and prevent the build of mucus, which in turn can block a patient’s airways and endotracheal (ET) tube.

But due to the staff error, wrong filter were put in the ventilation circuits instead, which led to the breathing tubes in three patients getting blocked and saw all of them ‘suffer harm’ and require re-intubation.

All three patients died after the incident occurred.

The findings are among a catalogue of issues that have emerged since the Nightingale, which was hailed during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, was shut down last year after treating just 54 patients.

However, it has not been determined whether the filter incidents contributed to the deaths, it is believed the same staff error occurred in all ten cases.

A Serious Incident Report (SIR) sent to the family later described how medical staff discovered heat and moisture exchange filters had not been used in his intensive care ventilator – resulting in a lack of any humidification in the machine.

The incident would have ‘reduced effectiveness’ of the ventilator and ‘contributed to Mr Patel’s deterioration on April 19’, a letter to the family from Barts Health NHS Trust also added.

A Barts Health spokesman said that despite ‘investigating the circumstances and changing their practices’ they ‘did not believe the filter was a direct cause of Patel’s death’.

But the spokesman did not comment on whether it was a contributing factor in the death, and instead pointed to the upcoming inquest, which will be held on October 4.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK woman takes ‘bride price’ dispute to court, landmark ruling this week
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli elated after ‘late Independence Day’ win over England
HEADLINE STORY
India airlifts ambassador and staff from Afghanistan
News
UK to announce plans for asylum-seeking Afghans soon
News
UK unemployment falls as payrolls jump to pre-pandemic level
News
BBC ‘has discussed paying £1.5m to charity of Royal family’s choice’
News
UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’ in Afghanistan
HEADLINE STORY
Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series lead
News
Sri Lanka axes health minister who endorsed ‘magic potion’ for Covid
News
Self-isolation not needed for double-jabbed Britons
News
India adds more flights to UK after outrage over exorbitant fares
HEADLINE STORY
Britain says we’re not going back after Taliban takes control
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mindy Kaling teams up with Amazon Studios to produce a…
Team Tiger 3 to jet off to Russia for next…
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan requests everyone to pronounce her name correctly
R Balki confirms casting Amitabh Bachchan in his next directorial
Mindy Kaling rounds out the cast of her HBO Max…
Three deaths at NHS Nightingale Hospital due to blocked breathing…