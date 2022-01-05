Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,551
Total Cases 35,018,358
Today's Fatalities 534
Today's Cases 58,097
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,551
Total Cases 35,018,358
Today's Fatalities 534
Today's Cases 58,097

BANGLADESH

Thousands of Rohingya shops demolished, Bangladesh confirms

(Photo by TANBIR MIRAJ/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Bangladesh authorities have bulldozed more than 3,000 Rohingya-run shops since last month, a government official confirmed Tuesday, as struggling refugee families voiced their dismay at the demolitions.

About 850,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority are packed into overcrowded displacement camps in Bangladesh, most having fled neighbouring Myanmar after a 2017 military clampdown that prompted an international genocide investigation.

Bangladesh has been praised for taking in the refugees but rights groups have criticised restrictions placed on the refugees, most recently a drive to knock down makeshift shops that serve their communities.

The country’s deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza told AFP that “more than 3,000 illegal shops” had been demolished.

“The number of Rohingya is increasing. And they need shelters. We are already building sheds on the premises,” he said, adding that relief groups were ensuring the refugees were still getting daily necessities.

But Khin Maung, a Rohingya community leader and rights activist, told AFP the demolitions had already hurt tens of thousands of refugees in the camps.

“Rohingya families are large and the amount of food ration given to them is decreasing. Many families used to rely on the income from the shops,” he said.

Salim Ullah, whose grocery shop was torn down, said he would now struggle to feed his family of eight.

“That shop was my last hope. How do I run a family now? There is no way out except to die. I am helpless,” he told AFP.

Saad Hammadi of Amnesty International said the move would leave refugees vulnerable to exploitation and worsen conditions in the camps.

“Demolition of shops and closure of community-led schools… aggravate tension and frustration,” he said.

Hammadi urged authorities to “protect the rights and dignity of the Rohingya refugees by involving them in the decisions including their right to earn a living”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Bangladesh scraps women-only beach zone after outcry
HEADLINE STORY
At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire
News
UK donates 4 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh
News
Direct flights to Dhaka and Sylhet to resume on Boxing Day
News
UN envoy ‘deeply concerned’ over Rohingya school closures
News
Mayors address climate migration challenge
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh marks 50 years since liberation war victory
News
US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta
News
Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable birds
News
Surgery on Bangladeshi conjoined twins postponed
News
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze 1,000 Rohingya shops
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tribunal sets aside Vedanta group firm’s bid for Videocon
Five promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more…
Netflix to premiere Kapil Sharma’s comedy special on January 28
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam put on hold amid spike in Covid…
Janhvi Kapoor on teaming up with father Boney Kapoor on…
Thousands of Rohingya shops demolished, Bangladesh confirms
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE