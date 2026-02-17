Hyatt executive chair Thomas Pritzker steps down over Epstein ties admitting 'terrible judgment'

Highlights

Hyatt hotel chain executive chair Thomas Pritzker has stepped down after 20 years following revelations over his ties with late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, admitting he exercised "terrible judgment" in maintaining contact with the convicted offender.

The 75-year-old billionaire announced his resignation after discussions with the board, saying he would not stand for re-election.

Department of Justice files showed Pritzker maintained regular contact with Epstein following his 2008 plea deal for procuring a minor for prostitution, and with Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted in 2021 for recruiting and grooming underage girls.

In a statement from his family office, the Pritzker Organisation, he said "Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret.

I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner. I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims."

Email exchanges revealed

Documents released by the Justice Department show multiple communications between Pritzker and Epstein spanning many years.

In one 2003 email exchange, Maxwell listed expected guests at a dinner party and noted five models who would be "serving girls." Pritzker suggested inverting the arrangement, writing "This would be far more fun."

The Hyatt board immediately named current president and chief executive Mark Hoplamazian to succeed Pritzker as chair.

Founded by Pritzker's father Jay Pritzker, the group operates more than 1,450 hotels and resorts worldwide under brands including Park Hyatt and Secrets Resorts & Spas, employing over 220,000 staff.

Wave of resignations

Pritzker's departure adds to a growing list of senior business figures stepping down following the Epstein files release. Last week Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, boss of DP World which owns P&O Ferries, left his post over Epstein ties.

Goldman Sachs top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler and Paul Weiss chair Brad Karp also resigned this month following email revelations.

Hollywood talent agent Casey Wasserman announced he would sell his business after communications with Maxwell were exposed, citing "past personal mistakes" and saying he had "become a distraction."