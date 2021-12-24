Third man charged with murder of Yahya Sharif

Yahya Sharif was stabbed to death on a Birmingham street. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A third man has been charged with the murder of teenager Yahya Sharif, who was stabbed to death on a Birmingham street.

Sharif was found fatally injured in the Small Heath area on 10 December and died on the scene.

City magistrates have remanded Gaman Sheek, 18, of Castle Way, Birmingham in custody, and he will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 December.

Meanwhile, detectives are still trying to trace Abdirahaman Yussuf, 19, in connection with the death.

Mohamed Abdulkarim, 18, of Deykin Avenue in Witton, and Abdulahi Abdi, 19, of Queenstown Road in London – have both appeared in court in connection with the murder.