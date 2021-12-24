Website Logo
  • Friday, December 24, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 479,133
Total Cases 34,772,626
Today's Fatalities 374
Today's Cases 6,650
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 479,133
Total Cases 34,772,626
Today's Fatalities 374
Today's Cases 6,650

News

Third man charged with murder of Yahya Sharif

Yahya Sharif was stabbed to death on a Birmingham street. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A third man has been charged with the murder of teenager Yahya Sharif, who was stabbed to death on a Birmingham street.

Sharif was found fatally injured in the Small Heath area on 10 December and died on the scene.

City magistrates have remanded Gaman Sheek, 18, of Castle Way, Birmingham in custody, and he will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 December.

Meanwhile, detectives are still trying to trace Abdirahaman Yussuf, 19, in connection with the death.

Mohamed Abdulkarim, 18, of Deykin Avenue in Witton, and Abdulahi Abdi, 19, of Queenstown Road in London – have both appeared in court in connection with the murder.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

