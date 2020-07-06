“Things are bound to get better,” says David Dhawan

There is no denying the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought everyone to their knees. It has been more than 100 days since billions of people have not stepped out of their homes. Millions of people have lost their jobs and thousands of businesses have shut their shops. The way the number of COVID-19 patients is rising in India, nobody knows exactly when things will regain normalcy in the country.

Though the situation is only getting worse with each passing day, well-known filmmaker David Dhawan feels that we all need to be calm and composed for some more time. “Everyone needs to be patient. Things are bound to get better, hopefully, in the next two-three months,” says the filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 11, 2020 at 1:04am PDT

The successful director was working on his next directorial offering Coolie No. 1 with son Varun Dhawan and newcomer Sara Ali Khan when India went into nationwide lockdown. As film shoots are expected to resume soon, he wants to go to the sets again.

“I want to start working as soon as things come under control. But till then, like everyone else, I also have to take all the precautions. That is why since the start of lockdown, my wife (Karuna Dhawan) and I have not stepped out of the house since March-end,” he informs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:03pm PDT

Senior Dhawan is happy to know that the television industry has begun production after a complete halt of three months. “I am sure it must not be easy. They must be facing challenges on a daily basis but kudos to them for still going ahead. (It’s) still uncertain when the film industry can get back to the sets.”