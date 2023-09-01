The third London Interfaith Fun Run is two days away

The event hopes to have over 75 charities part of the day

The Fun Run is more than just a race; it’s a day of family fun, connection, and fundraising for London’s amazing charities.

By: Eastern Eye

The third London Interfaith Fun Run is scheduled to happen on Sunday 3rd September at StoneX Stadium in North London.

The London Interfaith Fun Run 2023, hosted by F&BF and Maccabi GB, with the support and backing of the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London’s Faith Council, brings together people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to run, jog, or walk in the spirit of togetherness and giving back.

This family-friendly event is about having fun, challenging yourself, and connecting with others. The races are open to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities and you can complete the routes at your own pace.

This event aims to bring together people of all beliefs and backgrounds to run for and celebrate their communities.

This year, there will be:

1k, 5k, and 10k untimed routes which you can run, jog, or walk

A hive of interfaith activities and encounters

Performances from a diverse range of faith and belief groups

Activities for families and young people

Food stalls and picnic area

A highlight of the Interfaith Fun Run is the wide range of food available, with options from diverse cuisines, ensuring there is something exciting and new for everyone to try.

Challenge yourself on our 5km or 10km routes or run with friends on the 1km route. All routes are strictly non-competitive, and you can take it at your own pace. You can enjoy our buzzing festival area which will feature dance and music performances from a wide range of cultures, as well as a space for reflection, meditation, and conversation. There will be a Prayer & Reflection Room on site.

Another key feature of the day is the Charity Fair, showcasing the incredible work of all participating cross-communal charities. After two successful years, Interfaith Fun Run hopes to have over 75 charities part of the day.

Schedule

12 pm – The London Interfaith Fun Run opens including the charity fair, interfaith zone, and food court

12:30 pm – 10KM Run, 5KM Run & 5KM Walk begins

2:30 pm – 1KM begins

4:00 pm – The London Interfaith Fun Run finishes

It is free to come along on the day to spectate and cheer on the runners.

The volunteers are actively recruited for a variety of roles. If you are able to volunteer, please contact the Jewish Volunteering Network on 020 8203 6427 or click here.

Although the registrations for the event are now closed, you can still Sign Up on the day.

The event will be taking place on Sunday 3rd September 12pm-4 pm at StoneX Stadium, Greenlands Lane, London NW4 1RL.

Visit: The London Interfaith Fun Run (https://www.interfaithrun.org/)