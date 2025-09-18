'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie confirmed as Jenny Han promises final chapter will settle Belly’s love triangle once and for all

Highlights:
- Prime Video confirms a feature film will conclude the beloved series.
- Creator Jenny Han will write and direct the final instalment.
- The announcement came hot on the heels of the season three finale.
- The series has become a global sensation for the streaming service.
Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty can breathe a sigh of relief as the story is not over yet. Prime Video has announced that a feature film will serve as the definitive conclusion to the global hit series. The news, confirming the The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, broke during the show’s finale celebration in Paris, promising to deliver one last trip to Cousins Beach for fans obsessed with the Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah love triangle.
Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney attend the "L'Ete Où Je Suis Devenue Jolie" - The Summer I Turned Pretty" - Season Three Getty Images
What will the The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be about?
Right, the big question. What is this film actually going to cover? Details are seriously under wraps, annoyingly so. We know it is being billed as the final chapter, the proper ending for Belly Conklin’s journey. Jenny Han, the author and showrunner who has spearheaded this entire thing, says there is 'another big milestone' that needs a movie's runtime to do it justice. It is a safe bet it will pick up after the events of season three, likely focusing on that core love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers. But how? And when? That is the million dollar question!
Who is making the The Summer I Turned Pretty film?
Jenny Han is back in the driver's seat. She is set to write and direct the project, which is a huge relief for fans who want the ending to stay true to the books and the show’s spirit. She will be executive producing alongside her co showrunner Sarah Kucserka.
Amazon MGM Studios bigwigs have gone on record praising the show's 'joy, nostalgia, and connection', so they are clearly throwing their full support behind it. The main cast is expected to return, but that is not officially confirmed yet. Can you even imagine it without Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno? Did not think so.
Jenny Han hints at one last chapter for Belly and the Fisher brothersGetty Images
Why is a The Summer I Turned Pretty movie happening?
Simple. The numbers are insane. The show is a bona fide smash. Season three alone pulled in 25 million viewers globally in its first week. It is a top five returning show on Prime Video. That kind of hype does not just fade away after a finale.
The fanbase is massive, though its intensity has sometimes spilt over into online abuse towards the cast. A movie is a way to capitalise on that success, sure, but also to give a sprawling, passionate audience the closure they desperately want. It is a business move that feels like a gift to the fans.
When will the The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be released?
Do not hold your breath for a 2025 release. Han has to write the script first, the studio has to greenlight it and schedules need aligning for the cast and crew. A production timeline has not been hinted at yet. It is all just fresh news. The wait between seasons was long, so fans might need to brace for another wait. But a film is a different beast from a whole series. Could be a quicker turnaround? Maybe. Hopefully. We just have to be patient.