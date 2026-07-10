The Sharma Sisters review: A heartfelt British Indian reimagining of Little Women

Louisa May Alcott’s classic Little Women has seen its share of adaptations, but Rachael Fernandes’s debut novel, The Sharma Sisters, breathes fresh, contemporary life into a familiar framework. Moving the March family dynamics to the vibrant, multi-layered backdrop of London, Fernandes delivers a deeply moving coming-of-age story that centres on a British Indian family as they navigate love, ambition, and profound grief.

The narrative introduces us to four distinct sisters, each striving to define herself after the loss of their father. Kav, who dreams of telling meaningful stories, finds herself stuck in reality television production until an unexpected romance with Luca shifts her perspective. Mally is the fiercely ambitious corporate climber, challenging the traditional path of her mother, Gaya, who gently nudges the family toward conventional milestones like university. Ori appears to have the perfect life with her childhood sweetheart, but hides a fracturing secret, while Trina is the quiet, artistic dreamer knitting the family together.

Fernandes captures the beautiful, chaotic reality of adult sisterhood with remarkable authenticity. In an early scene in chapter two, the sharp, aggressive ringing of a doorbell instantly establishes the distinct personalities: Mally rushes in with a breathless energy, Ori offers a grounded amusement, and Trina sits surrounded by Indian snacks, a comforting presence before she faces a heartbreaking diagnosis that upends the family’s world.

What makes The Sharma Sisters particularly compelling is how seamlessly Fernandes modernises the narrative style. Rather than relying solely on traditional prose, the book cleverly integrates multimedia storytelling, incorporating group chat screenshots labeled "Sister Talk" that capture the witty, protective, and familiar banter of modern siblings. Even in moments of immense isolation, like Mally’s emotional departure at the airport, these text exchanges ground the sisters' unbreakable bond.

Ultimately, Fernandes has written a love letter to heritage and family. It is a heartbreaking, funny, and achingly relatable reinvention that honours Alcott's emotional core while firmly establishing its own identity within the British Indian diaspora. The Sharma Sisters is a beautiful testament to resilience, capturing how we lose our way, lean on those who know us best, and ultimately learn to fall in love with life all over again.







