The right time to eat apples as per Ayurveda

Consuming apples at specific times of the day may maximise their benefits and the nutritional value of the fruit as well.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Fruits should be a regular part of everyone’s diet. They provide numerous health benefits and are known to contribute to overall well-being. Take, for instance, apples. The well-known saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” highlights the health benefits of this immunity-boosting fruit.

Rich in essential nutrients, apples can aid in treating various health issues and aid weight loss as well. However, did you know that to fully reap the health benefits of an apple, it’s important to consume it at the appropriate time to avoid negative effects?

According to Ayurveda, consuming apples at specific times of the day may maximise their benefits and the nutritional value of the fruit as well, an earlier report in the Times of India informs.

Accordingly, Ayurveda advises against consuming apples on an empty stomach as it can cause bloating and constipation. Also, to benefit from the fruit’s nutrients, Ayurveda recommends eating apples either an hour after breakfast or lunch.

The best time to eat apples

The morning is reportedly ideal as the stomach is better able to digest the fibrous apple and absorb its nutrients.

The site Bio Wellbeing informs that fruits are typically best consumed in the morning, as a snack between meals, or before or after a workout. However, consuming fruits before bedtime or immediately before or after a meal is not recommended.

Incorporating fruits into your diet can improve digestion, detoxify the body, and provide necessary sugar and nutrients when consumed at the correct times. But when consumed at improper intervals, fruits can reportedly have negative effects on the body.

Emphasising the importance of proper fruit consumption, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests eating one fruit at a time, rather than mixing them together. In an earlier Instagram video shared by her, she informs – for example, if you are eating an apple, you should only eat that, and not combine it with bananas and oranges. By mixing fruits, we miss out on the full benefits of each fruit, but consuming them individually allows us to absorb all the nutrients.

To fully benefit from fruits, the expert nutritionist also states that it’s important to consume them at the appropriate time. She suggests having fruits as a mid-meal or post-workout meal for maximum benefits.

Benefits of eating apples at the right time

Eating apples in the morning can be beneficial for those with digestive issues caused by poor sleep or late-night eating habits.

The peels of apples are rich in dietary fibre and pectin, which is a unique starch found in fruits and vegetables. Therefore, consuming this fruit in the morning is recommended as the digestive system efficiently breaks down the sugars in the fruit, allowing for maximum nutrient absorption.

Pectin also helps protect the lactic acid bacteria in the gut which act as probiotics. This aids the growth of beneficial bacteria in the colon, promoting a healthy digestive tract and stimulating bowel movement.

Further, pectin helps remove toxins, including carcinogens, which are responsible for causing cancer. Consuming apples in the evening or at night can put a strain on intestinal functions and may cause discomfort or gas.

Additionally, the organic acids in apples can increase stomach acid when consumed later in the day and may disrupt bowel movements.

Thus, to get the most benefits from apples, it’s best to eat one or two a day during separate periods, such as in the morning or between meals.

The advantages of consuming apples at the appropriate time include maintaining heart health, promoting cognitive function and sharpness, protecting against respiratory illnesses, supporting liver function, preventing obesity, and possessing anti-cancer properties.

Apples are rich in phytochemicals and research has shown that regular intake of apples may decrease the risk of certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases, asthma, and diabetes.